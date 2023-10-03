Activist urges action on Metro-North fare hikes

Metro-North commuters who want to avoid a 5% fare hike tied to service reductions must speak out now, said transportation activist/journalist Jim Cameron. In his weekly “Talking Transportation” column, Cameron predicted an imminent fare increase accompanied by lowered service including:

New Haven line: Monday through Thursday service dropped from 239 trains to 237 trains.

New Haven line: Friday service dropped from 241 trains to 233 trains.

New Canaan line: weekday service dropped from 41 trains to 39 trains.

Danbury line: weekday service dropped from 28 trains to 26 trains.

The fare increase, Connecticut’s first in nearly five years, would exclude monthly school passes.

In a news release, Cameron said, “Last week the State announced a $746 million budget surplus. Yet, they can’t find the money to continue funding mass transit’s growth back from COVID? The CDOT’s planned cuts in rail service, coupled with a 5% fare hike, are neither necessary nor productive. Our governor preaches how ‘green’ he is, but he will now make our trains and buses less available and less affordable, sending people back into their cars. How does this make sense? We are urging commuters to speak up on what’s planned, either at one of the in-person public hearings, via Zoom or by email. CDOT and lawmakers need to hear from their constituents about how these proposals will affect their lives.”

You can state your view in one of two Zoom webinars on Wednesday Oct. 4:

11 a.m. until 1 p.m., webinar ID 819 3851 5237, passcode 026281

6 until 8 p.m. webinar ID 819 3851 5237, passcode 194387

Additionally, a “pop-up info and comment session” is planned for Thursday Oct. 5 from 3:30 until 7 p.m. at the Stamford train station.

Or email [email protected]

Or call (860) 597-8226.