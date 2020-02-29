Adam Schiff is Atticus Finch

Having seen “To Kill a Mockingbird” on Broadway and now the impeachment trial at the Senate, I find both Congressman Adam Schiff and the play’s protagonist Atticus Finch argued their case in the same closed-minded court shamelessly marching toward a predetermined verdict without intention of seeking justice.

Senator Lamar Alexander’s observation that the evidence showed Donald Trump was indeed guilty of scurrilous actions and behavior but that it did not rise to removing him from office forever damns the Republican party with dishonor.

Following Senator Mitt Romney’s vote to remove on the one count of abuse of power the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) decided to disinvite him from its convention, thereby tainting conservative ideology with dishonor as well.

George Will describes in his book Conservative Sensibility two types of conservatives; American, one who seeks to preserve the ideals of the Declaration of Independence and European, one who seeks to preserve the monarchy and church.

Call me an American Conservative. One who is ashamed the Senate chose to forswear the Declaration of Independence and give the President unfettered autocratic power of a king. One who feels the Republican Party has shucked aside its core values of honor and prudence and capitulated to the mob. One who is disgusted to be identified with Trump just because he is a conservative.

This November I will be the Libertarian candidate for Darien’s State Representative District 141. The Libertarian Party is to be the refuge for American Conservatives to resurrect true North from the ashes the GOP left behind. There is much a new party with no attachment to the status quo can do to declutter Connecticut’s accumulation of regulators and agencies holding its economy back just when strength is needed to cover the long history of irresponsible decisions over pension obligations for which both major parties can be blamed.

Vincent Arguimbau

Darien

Vincent Arguimbau is on the Board of Directors of the Libertarian Party of Connecticut. This letter was first published on CTMirror.org.