Adamowski tops list of 2019 Norwalk salaries

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Steven Adamowski is once again the biggest breadwinner in City Hall.

Adamowski easily tops the list of 2019 Norwalk salaries, with $284,126.87 in total earnings. The rest of the employees in the “top 10” are all Norwalk Police officers.

Adamowski led Norwalk earners in 2016, 2017 and 2018. His contract runs through June. This year’s earnings for Adamowski, which includes performance bonuses, compares to $273,159.89 in 2018.

But let’s look at the top 25:

Superintendent of Schools Steven Adamowski, $284,126.87 Norwalk Police Officer Russell Ouellette, $246,587.61 Norwalk Police Officer Javier Mogollon, $245,390.01 Norwalk Police Officer David Nieves, $242,592.72 Norwalk Police Lt. Praveen John, $234,385.38 Norwalk Police Officer George Daley, $233,385.38 Norwalk Police Officer Mark Suda, $229,567.12 Norwalk Police Officer Michael Dimeglio, $222,136.78 Norwalk Police Sgt. Joseph Moquin, $221,171.07 Norwalk Police Sgt. Gregg Scully, $220,695.91 Norwalk Police Officer Paul Wargo, $216,549.80 Norwalk Police Sgt. Kevin Markert, $212,830.28 NPS Chief of Specialized Learning and Student Services Yvette Goorevitch, $209,907.95 Norwalk Police Lt. Thomas Mattera, $206,611.91 Norwalk Police Officer Louis Proto, $204,716.73 Norwalk Police Lt. Marc Lepore, $200,575.07 Department of Public Works Principal Engineer Lisa Burns, $199,876.07 NPS Chief of Digital Learning and Development Ralph Valenzisi, $199,875 Norwalk Police Lt. William Lowe, $199,410.91 Norwalk Fire Lt. Nicholas Giancaspro, $199,238.71 NPS Chief of School Operations Frank Costanzo, $198,810.47 Norwalk Police Sgt. Peter White, $198,218.14 NPS Chief Financial Officer Thomas Hamilton, $197,959.59 Norwalk High School Principal Reginald Roberts, $197,724.59 NPS Chief Academic Officer Brenda Myers, $197,514.08

That “top 25” list features familiar names – Ouellette, Mogollon and Nieves have been at the top for years – and a few new ones, such as Giancaspro.

Norwalk Police officers earn money above their base salaries by taking extra duty assignments for private companies and by putting in overtime for the city. The city gets a 15 percent administrative fee for every hour of extra duty worked by police officers, Sgt. David Orr has said. Common Council members have said that overtime actually saves the city money as the price of benefits is high and there is a need to cover emergencies. Overtime doesn’t count toward an officer’s pension and is often paid for by federal funds, asset forfeiture funds or state funds, officials have said.

The list was provided by Norwalk Communications Manager Joshua Morgan.

