Affordable housing in CT’s elections: What is 8-30g and why is it a major issue?

With less than 30 days until the 2022 elections, affordable housing has emerged as a key issue in Connecticut’s state and local races.

Despite its liberal image — and with Democrats controlling the legislature for the last 25 years and the governor’s residence for 11 — Connecticut is one of the most segregated states in the country. For years, Connecticut’s affordable housing has been concentrated in poor cities and towns, an imbalance that has not budged.

Three decades ago, state lawmakers passed a law that set the stage for the courts to review local zoning decisions in towns with few affordable homes. The law — commonly referred to by its statutory reference as 8-30g — was designed to encourage affordable housing development in the state’s suburban communities.

It has had limited impact, but it remains in the political crosshairs.

In September, Connecticut Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski repeated his calls to repeal 8-30g. He cited a need for more local control.

What is affordable housing? What does 8-30g stipulate? What do its supporters and opponents say about it? How has it come into play this election cycle?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is considered ‘affordable housing’ in Connecticut?

Housing is typically considered affordable if people are spending up to a third of their income on housing costs.

In Connecticut, the existing affordable housing stock is concentrated in high-poverty neighborhoods. And there isn’t enough.

Connecticut has a shortage of nearly 87,000 units of housing that are affordable and available to extremely low income renters, according to estimates from the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Under 8-30g, the state tracks the percentage of housing in each town that is designated as affordable, which includes units that receive government assistance for construction or rehabilitation of low- to moderate-income housing, housing that is occupied by people getting rent assistance, and deed-restricted properties, among other categories.

What is 8-30g, Connecticut’s affordable housing law?

Enacted in 1990, 8-30g is a law that pushes — but does not require — all municipalities to have 10% of their housing stock deemed affordable.

To encourage towns to reach 10%, the law created a process that allows developers to bypass local zoning decisions by going through the courts if they set aside 30% of a project’s units for low-income housing.

Per 8-30g, if an affordable housing developer’s proposal is denied, that developer can challenge the town that denied it in court — even if their proposal doesn’t follow local zoning ordinances.