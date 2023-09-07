After seven years of lawsuits & negotiating, why is the City resorting to eminent domain?

For years everyone in the City and Redevelopment Agency told us all that they had no plans to use eminent domain in any circumstances. They told us that the 2019 Wall Street West Avenue Redevelopment Plan did not contemplate using eminent domain. There was absolutely no mention of eminent domain in the draft Plan, until the very last minute when it was quietly slipped in. It was a major bone of contention in the plan lawsuit I filed.

To people paying attention, my property is worth considerably more than the amounts that we were discussing just a short time ago. I was willing to sell at a discount for several reasons, including speed and avoidance of hassle or additional litigation. That ship has unfortunately sailed.

For the people who have not been paying attention, I will give you some backstory.



I purchased 11 Belden almost 10 years ago. Within a week of my ownership, I scheduled to meet with Mayor Rilling & Liz Stocker (2015 version of Jess Casey) about a joint development project that would improve the library parking situation. I was dismissed by the Mayor and Ms. Stocker. Shortly thereafter, I submitted an application to construct a 69-unit apartment building that would have been built where the library leased parking fronting on Mott Ave. The apartment building submittal was completely by the book and it was what is considered an “as of right project,” which pretty much cannot be denied by Zoning, if you take the required steps and meet the required standards. It is an easier process than a special permit application. Despite some public complaining that the City was allowing this to happen, the Zoning Commission had no choice but to approve the project. Shortly thereafter, Former Mayor Knopp and the Friends of the Library filed an appeal challenging the Zoning approval for the 69 units.

After the appeal was filed, I offered to sell the .258-acre portion of my property for $2 million as a way to settle the lawsuit. I held firm on that $2 million. The City thought it was too high. Instead, they negotiated a 6-year lease / option for the entire property for $4,885,000 which settled the lawsuit. As part of that appeal, I had to cancel my zoning approval for the 69 apartments, and I was forbidden from submitting any other projects or doing any renovations to the existing building for the entire 6-year option / library parking lease period. That lease / option was not exercised, and it ended Aug. 31.



A few months after the appeal was resolved it was time for the 2018 city-wide tax revaluation. Tyler Technologies was the consultant that was hired for the revaluation. Tyler Technologies determined that the tax value for 11 Belden Ave. was $2,765,000. They issued a letter detailing that value. Approximately one month later, I got a new letter from the tax assessor telling me that the value had jumped to almost $4.3 million. At the time, Tyler Technologies was still accepting informal hearings to adjust property values when owners could justify a reduction. At a meeting with a Tyler consultant, I was informed that the new higher valuation came from the top, way above their head and that they could not do anything about it. They agreed it was bizarre that top leadership within the City would get involved in an individual tax value, and they agreed that their original value was appropriate.



So, I initiated a tax appeal. It was quite possibly the most brutal tax appeal ever! The amount of discovery the Norwalk Law Department and their outside counsel demanded was insane. I was questioned for an entire day at a deposition, and countless motions were filed in court. The amount of money spent on legal fees easily surpassed than the amount the City collected in the 5-year tax period. I speculated that the Norwalk Legal Department was using this tax appeal to potentially collect additional information to be used in other lawsuits that were ongoing and to just punish me for standing up to them. The 11 Belden tax appeal was settled after nearly five years in early summer. It was settled somewhat in conjunction with the other lawsuits with the hope that we would turn over a new leaf.

Here is the most relevant part of this op ed: In the tax appeal the City hired an “expert” to testify about the value of my property. The expert chosen was appraiser Peter Vimini. Peter Vimini is a go to appraiser for Corporation Counsel Mario Coppola. After over 20 years in the Real Estate business, including direct experience dealing with Mr. Vimini, I consider him to be the least credible appraiser that I know.

Pete completed an appraisal giving his opinion of the value of 11 Belden Ave as of Oct. 1, 2018 (the date of the revaluation). Pete’s argument in the tax appeal was that 11 Belden included “excess land,” which he valued at $1.7 million. (Pg. 65 in his appraisal, attached below.) He opined that the section fronting on Mott Ave. was extra since I had gotten a project approved to build 69 apartments there. I disagreed with the excess land categorization for several reasons. First, we agreed to cancel the project and I agreed not to build or construct anything for six years. How can I be taxed on a theoretical project when I explicitly could not build during the six-year option? Second, the so-called “excess land” was in fact required to provide parking for the existing building uses, at least for zoning purposes.

My other main contention is that tax valuation should be based on what exists on the property, not the highest and best use that might be possible. (The fact that 11 Belden was restricted from achieving any higher or better use than what existed due to the terms of the settlement.) An old lady living in a small Cape Cod house should not be taxed at the value of a potential McMansion that could be built on her property.

Regardless of my belief about the tax value of my property, I decided to settle the tax appeal after nearly five years for $3.5 Million. We were approaching the next 5-year city-wide revaluation in October. At the time I did not know if the City was going to exercise its option and I wanted to settle all litigation around the same time.

One would expect an appraisal done for eminent domain purposes to be higher than an appraisal for tax purposes because most properties are not built to the ultimate highest & best use.

Statute requires that highest & best value be paid for property when taken by eminent domain. Taking only a partial piece of property can impact the value of the remaining piece. If it does affect value, it is called diminution in value, and it is a component of the compensation that must be considered when using eminent domain.

A rendering commissioned by Wall Street area real estate mogul Jason Milligan. If the existing M&T bank building at 11 Belden Ave. is demolished, he’d like to see a conference style hotel built there, he said in June.

The highest & best use for 11 Belden Ave. is very likely a Marriot-style hotel that also includes 111 residential units. It is possible to build a 10-story hotel that is 221,285 square feet. One parking space per room is required. I shared some renderings of just such a project a few months ago.



The 6-year lease / option required the City to exercise the option by June 30. The City elected not to exercise its option. The very next day I began working on new projects for the site. I also told City leadership and anyone that asked, that I would sell the parking area portion of my property for $2 million if they were interested, which was the same price I gave six years ago. It is worth more than that, but I was willing to sell for that amount for a short time. I even went as low as $1.75 million if it was done quickly and without additional fighting. We had just finished settling all other lawsuits and I was willing to leave money on the table just to move on. That ship has sailed.

I am very curious to find out what the City will try to pay me as statutorily required “just compensation” for the portion of property they plan to take with eminent domain.



2018 was a long time ago. Inflation has hit. Values have risen significantly across the city. The zoning regulations for the area have changed significantly in my favor since then. The number of apartments allowed as of right for my 1.27-acre parcel increased from 69 units to 111 units. Parking requirements have been reduced from two spaces for every 2-bedroom down to 1.3 parking spaces per apartment regardless of the number of bedrooms. Therefore, the highest & best valuation is much higher now. I would never agree to the $4,885,000 option price for the entire parcel today.

Now we are heading back to court. Eminent domain has very specific rules that are dictated by statute. Hopefully we can get through the process quickly and easily. Court will decide the “just compensation.”



Taxpayers should demand full transparency, especially regarding how much money the City spends on legal bills. The legal bills are in addition to whatever compensation is determined by the court. There is also interest to be paid on any difference between the amount the court determines and the amount the City submitted.

Jason Milligan