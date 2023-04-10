After years of talk, Norwalk presents new draft zoning regulations

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk’s drafted new zoning regulation map is set to debut Wednesday. An introductory overview presented last week drew much interest – 128 people were on the Zoom call, according to Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Lou Schulman – and a good review from a citizen who pays close attention to zoning.

“This is a great job with this draft, tremendously different from what we’ve had to work with,” said Diane Cece, East Norwalk Neighborhood Association (ENNA) Board President. “I think the visuals and the tables, and the mapping and linking and everything, will really make it easy for us mere mortals to better understand the code and what we’re looking at.”

“This is the first complete rewrite of the zoning regulations since they were adopted on October 16, 1929,” Schulman said.

Mayor Harry Rilling promised zoning reform when he first ran for Mayor in 2013. He was fast out of the block with a Zoning Task Force, but this volunteer effort fizzled.

In 2018, Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin, then 1.5 years on the job, said Norwalk needed to hire a consultant to overhaul the regulations.

The professional effort launched in July 2021 with a website inviting residents to submit feedback, Jessica Wilson of Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative (TPUDC) said. Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin apologized that it’s taken this long to present a draft to the public. “It took several months longer than it should have. That’s solely my responsibility,” he said, explaining that P&Z hired an outside attorney to review the draft, a good move that “I wish we had just done sooner.”

The new code also has to align with goals defined in the city-wide master plan, or Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD), Wilson said. To that end, new community-zoning districts are aimed at protecting Norwalk’s historic and marine character and maintaining water access. Scenic view corridors can be added to the zoning map.

The draft attempts to promote diverse housing types and make land use decision to support walking, bicycling and transit use. “There are new provisions for shared parking and bike parking, parking reductions near transit stops and parking exemption exemptions for Washington and Wall Street areas,” Wilson said. It also a new Civic Zone, and “specific waterfront community districts and sustainability provisions for wind, solar natural drainage and shading,” she said.

“Your new regulations are what we call a hybrid community-based regulation,” Wilson said. “They took the revised existing regulations and we added new community-based elements. We’re using the term community-based rather than form-based, but it’s essentially kind of the same thing where they focus on the physical character of the community rather than just separating uses. This will create more predictable outcomes by having standards that address the built environment.”

She listed the community districts, or CDs, explaining that Norwalk doesn’t have CD-1 or CD-2 because it’s built up.

CD-3: Suburban areas. “These are larger buildings that are setback from the street on larger lots.”

CD-4: “These are smaller houses. You start to get more of a mix of residential building types such as row houses and small multifamily, and maybe some smaller commercial, like a corner store.”

CD-5: “Your urban center or your downtown area.”

But wait, there’s more.

“Special Districts or SDs are reserved for things that don’t really fit neatly in with one of the community districts, such as industrial areas.”

CD-3L is a “suburban large lot with a village district overlay,” she said. “This is primarily your existing triple A your A, and the Silvermine Tavern Village District.” CD-3S is a suburban single-family district, including “some of your double A, your A and your B residential districts.”

The listing continued to CD-4C, a general urban corridor where “you can permit a larger big box kind of store, but also trying to improve the character along the street, such as along your Route One corridor.” CD-5 can feature village district overlays, “the Washington Street Design District, the Reed Putnam Design District, your CBD, the SoNo Station Design District, South Norwalk, business district, executive office, and the Merritt 7 property.

Development parcel standards include a requirement for a parcel of more than 7.5 acres to provide civic spaces. “You can have parks, greens, pocket parks, squares, plazas, community gardens, playgrounds, or sport fields or courts,” Wilson explained. “Each one has different kind of specifications or typical facilities that go along with it. And it has a list of what community district it would be permitted in.”

Detailed information went online immediately after the presentation, both on the City’s website and at ZoneNorwalk.com. Again, the draft zoning map will be presented Wednesday.

“The reason we don’t do them on the same night is really to give you a week or so just to kind of get used to the document a little bit,” Kleppin said. “If anybody has looked at the old zoning, it’s just numerous pages of text; it’s very convoluted and hard to really look at unless you’re looking at something specific and have some familiarity with the document. So we’re going to roll the map out next week and explain the changes with a map.”

The map will be interactive, allowing citizens to click on a property and see the existing zoning compared to the proposed zoning, Principal Planner Bryan Baker said.

P&Z Commissioners will query TPUDC on April 25, and the peer review attorney will be on hand, he said.

A push to promote the draft zoning regulations and obtain public feedback will ensue. Meetings will be held in each of Norwalk’s five Councilmatic districts and repeat sessions are possible, if needed, Kleppin said. Then, the nine neighborhood areas identified in the POCD will see sessions and neighborhood groups will have opportunities, possibly during daytime hours.

Public feedback began last week.

Kathryn Knight spoke of climate change resiliency. Tod Bryant asked if the online map would merge with the City’s existing GIS info.

Kleppin said that’s the hope.

Attorney Adam Blank highlighted the challenge in updating regulations, asking how applicants can simultaneously handle the existing regulations and the proposed regs. Real estate broker Jason Milligan pressed the point, asking, “Will there be a point in time where you could use both?”

Bill Wright of TDUPC said the draft includes provisions for the transitional period. “If it’s been filed, and it’s complete under the old code, it can go forward under the old code. If it’s just something that somebody kind of threw at the wall, to get it in under the deadline, it’s probably not going to be handled under the old code, it’ll get handled on the new code.”

“I would like the Commission to consider putting a moratorium in on special permit applications until all of this is settled out, so that we don’t kind of get a run on applications that might fit into the old code and be objectionable under all the what I think were a lot of great fixes in there,” Cece said.

Richard Bonenfant asked if the Commission anticipates changing the draft after the public feedback.

“The Commission is going into this with a completely open mind,” Schulman said. “We can’t say what the final outcomes are going to be until we hear what people have to say. All we can tell you is that we’re going to listen openly and honestly to what the public has to say before we get to a point where we’re going to vote on this matter.”