Alterman goes to Freedom of Information Commission for a ruling

NORWALK, Conn. — The legality of Common Council email discussions is set to be tested by the Freedom of Information Commission.

“I’m seeking legal opinion via a formal complaint,” Council member Heidi (D-District D) wrote recently to FOIC, explaining that she suspects email chains sent to more than seven Council members constitute a public meeting as a quorum is reached. “I am unsure whether these types of emailing practices are proper and in full accordance with FOIA,” she said.

Several group email discussions covered topics at length that she thought were “confined to the caucus,” she said. In some, “the full council and BET {Board of Estimate and Taxation} are provided information that was outside our council packet ahead of a public meeting, where the data was supposed to be presented.”

On Feb. 23, the Council Finance Committee tabled its budget cap discussion because it didn’t yet have a Grand List to work from. Alterman said the discussion resumed via email and provided lengthy emails to prove it.

“Additionally, other email discussions included detailed questions being asked by council members, to Board of Education members, concerning budget line items. I believe these are FOIA violations,” she wrote. “I am also concerned beyond the formal violations. Suppose you consider all emails and phone calls made outside of public forums. In that case, the public meetings and questions become scripted and leading instead of genuine and genuinely discussion oriented. The behavior has an air of collusion, which is highly concerning.”

Common Council President Greg Burnett (D-At Large) responded:

“The City has seen the complaint filed by Ms. Alterman and has reviewed it with the City’s Law Department. As previously stated, the City prides itself in its transparency and we take our duties to comply with the State’s Freedom of Information (FOI) laws very seriously. We disagree with Ms. Alterman’s interpretation of how FOI laws apply and are confident that the Common Council and City staff acted in concert with the spirit and intent of FOI laws.

“FOI laws lay out the minimum requirements for ensuring government business is conducted in public. They are also nuanced and have numerous exceptions which are based in sound public policy. In Norwalk, we strive not only to follow FOI requirements but to engage and communicate with residents in ways that go well beyond what the FOI laws require. The City posts notice of meetings well ahead of the 24-hour notice required by law and offers remote options for residents to watch and participate in meetings if they are unable to attend in person. Furthermore, in addition to taking and keeping minutes of our public meetings, the City shares the recording of each public meeting on its Norwalk, CT, YouTube channel no later than the next business day. We also regularly dedicate time to reviewing FOI laws and decisions to best educate ourselves on how to identify and apply them within our roles. To that extent, the City of Norwalk has trained the Common Council on how to comply with FOI laws. In fact, most recently, and in keeping with these policies and practices, on January 30th, 2023, the Law Department gave an in-depth and informative FOI training presentation to Common Council members, (https://www.youtube.com/live/i9IYpLCi-w0?feature=share). Unfortunately, Ms. Alterman was unable to attend, but we encourage her to attend future FOI training meetings, so she has a better understanding of the nuance of FOI laws.

“Ms. Alterman has every right to file a complaint as she sees fit; this matter is now before the Freedom of Information Commission (FOIC). We believe we acted in our best efforts to be in compliance with FOI laws and will continue to follow through with and respect the public’s right to transparency from their government and elected officials.”