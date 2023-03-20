Alterman questions caucus practice, providing evidence to FOIC

NORWALK, Conn. — City officials defended the Common Council Democratic caucus practice of inviting non-Council members to their caucus meetings, citing an opinion they got from the Freedom of Information Commission (FOIC). The opinion came from FOIC public information officer Tom Hennick, who is not an attorney.

The suggestion that the practice is illegal came from two Democrats, District D Council representative Heidi Alterman and former Board of Education member Barbara Meyer-Mitchell. A council retreat planned for Feb. 25 inspired the public questions, as it hadn’t been noticed to the public and multiple State legislators were invited, along with Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz. The public was not invited to the retreat, nor alerted that it was happening.

Alterman also provided emails to show that the Democratic Council majority has invited non-party members to their Monday evening caucuses, including City staff members.

Alterman did not formally ask FOIC to consider caucus session legality in her recent complaint but did mention her “concern” and provided evidence showing some questions that might have been asked of State legislators at the retreat, which Council President Greg Burnett (D-At Large) had reclassified as a caucus meeting before postponing it due to the suggestion it was illegal.

Burnett’s email asked Council members to submit questions, saying, “We would like to give the State Delegation the opportunity to prepare and have a productive dialogue.”

“I believe this contradicts explicitly how this council has publicly referenced that while people have attended the caucus, they do not participate in dialogue, which is why it is allowed. I do find this behavior also concerning,” Alterman said to FOIC.

The comment Alterman said was being contradicted came from Burnett.

Burnett, in a Feb. 27 statement, said, “It is true that from time to time, the caucus will invite a non-caucus member to come to our meeting for the purpose of presenting information. When that happens, the information is shared, and the non-member leaves before any discussion or debate occurs. We believe this is permissible and in keeping with the intent of the caucus exception.”

He also said, “both Democratic and Republican caucuses have invited non-caucus members to attend for specific purposes for decades.” He said he felt the meetings “fall within the caucus exception to the Freedom of Information Act rules.”

He called the allegations “outrageous” and said he postponed the meeting “out of an abundance of caution,” with plans to get an opinion from the FOIC “to avoid any appearance of impropriety.”

On March 4, Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews released a statement from Burnett.

“The FOIC affirmed the opinion from the City’s Law Department that found that a non-caucus member coming to a caucus does not automatically convert that caucus to a public meeting, as it depends on the role and ‘participation’ level of the ‘non-caucus member’ attendees,” Burnett said. “They also noted that the FOIC Commission had several cases where it ruled that individuals who were non-caucus member participants attended the caucus but did not participate to the extent that their presence converted the caucus into a meeting, such as #FIC 2005-562.”

FOIC spokesperson Tom Hennick subsequently told NancyOnNorwalk that said he’d discussed this issue with City Attorney Darin Callahan, while making it clear that he’s not a lawyer and “only the Commission can issue any kind of a formal ruling or advisory opinion.”

On March 7, Norwalk Chief of Staff Laoise King said the statement attributed to Burnett should have been clearer.

“Getting an official advisory opinion from the commission itself takes months. We did what we promised to do which is to seek advice from FOIC staff (Tom). Tom was clear that he is not an attorney and cannot issue a formal advisory opinion but that he agreed with Darin’s analysis and cited the case we gave you in our statement.”

Hennick, in another email exchange with NancyOnNorwalk said it’s a “judgment call” as “there have been instances when the Commission found that staffers in attendance at a caucus was permissible.”

King: ‘No one was trying to be sneaky’

Another email Alterman included as evidence in her complaint shows the reaction she got from King when she and Meyer-Mitchell went public with their concerns.

“I know you are coming from a good place and part of me wants to stay out of it because the mayor and I had nothing to do with scheduling or planning this meeting,” King wrote to Alterman. “It’s really an issue between the council. It’s just upsetting to me to see so much misinformation and pretty serious allegations going back and forth in a public venue so I feel like I have to help clear it up.”

King said, “I just worry that sometimes a misunderstanding of the rules or the data can lead to the wrong conclusion and also blow things out of proportion. … I can promise you no one was trying to be sneaky or do anything wrong… if you had a concern about that why not raise it with Greg and he could have looked into that first rather than going straight to making pretty serious allegations on Facebook and to Nancy.”

King also advised, “I would encourage you to consider whether Barbara is your best source of information. She sometimes has a little knowledge but doesn’t always get the whole picture.”

Meyer-Mitchell said she’d contacted FOIC before reaching out to Council members about the retreat and declined further comment.

‘Possible policy improvements?’

The other email provided as evidence by Alterman is from Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large), who detailed the topics she wanted addressed at the planned retreat.

She wrote:

“We obviously don’t need to explain to you Norwalk‘s budget challenges as a low income/high property value municipality. Which (if any) of the possible policy improvements has the greatest chance of passage through the legislature?

“Broader municipal revenue flexibility?

“Differentiated mill rates based on property value?

“Increased transfer taxes or the ability to set increase transfer taxes per municipality?

“Increased property tax credits for seniors, the disabled, and low-income residents?

“The ability to add on an additional municipal sales tax percentage? Or a municipal hotel tax percentage?

“Increased per student funding for MLL or SPED students?

“Decreasing the trigger amount for excess cost reimbursement?

“Senator Looney’s proposal to set the assessed value at 75% vs. 70% (which I admit I don’t fully understand the math on, but I trust the explanation that it would increase taxes on higher value properties and lower them on lower value properties)?

“Others?

“What should we be advocating for? To whom? How can we most effectively support you in articulating these needs to the state? Does Senator Looney’s mansion tax proposal, which obviously would not be helpful to Norwalk, but signals some understanding of the problem, create any opportunities we could build on?

“Similarly, on affordable housing, what can we do to help increase support for anything that will help get more affordable housing here?

“What about municipal authority to legislate rent control or rent stablization ordinances?

“We have learned through our charter revision attorney that Norwalk is unusual among the large cities in Connecticut in not having Council authority to review/revise planning and zoning regulations. What are our options for getting that authority, whether by special act or other means? What are the chances of the General Assembly passing such a bill?

“I’m very excited about the governor’s medical debt relief proposal which (Josh and I have learned through some research we have done) could provide meaningful financial relief for several thousand low-and moderate-income people in Norwalk. Is the proposal likely to move forward through the General Assembly and is there anything we should do to help support it?”