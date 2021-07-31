An art exhibit, a plan to bring health information to the community, an NRVT fundraiser – and coins

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Art exhibit focuses on post-lockdown experience

focuses on post-lockdown experience ‘Elements of Wellness’ presentations set to begin

presentations set to begin Buy some wine , support NRVT Ridgefield trail segment

, support NRVT Ridgefield trail segment Norwalk kids donate all their coins to Billmeyer Foundation

Contemporary Printmaking offers challenging exhibit

COMFORT/(DIS)COMFORT, an exhibition said to “breathe life into the conversation about the post-lockdown experience” will have its opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 12, at the Center for Contemporary Printmaking’s Grace Ross Shanley Gallery, Mathews Park, 299 West Ave. Norwalk. Admission is free.

Curated by the Center’s Executive Director Kimberly Henrikson, COMFORT/(DIS)COMFORT includes the work of contemporary printmakers Nathan Catlin, Alexandria Couch, Tom Hück, Mark Rice, Dasha Shishkin, and Elizabeth Jean Younce.

The exhibition will continue through Sunday Oct. 24. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday according to a press release. As with the opening reception, admission is free. The gallery, which is located in a 19th century stone carriage house, is said to be handicapped accessible.

The Center for Contemporary Printmaking is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Website is https://contemprints.org/

Health presentations on the way

“Elements of Wellness,” a free series of bimonthly health-related presentations, is being offered by Norwalk Community Health Center (NCHC) in partnership with SoNo-based organic probiotic tea producer East Coast Kombucha, according to a press release. Author Catherine Ann Stone (Down to the Marrow; Perfect Paperback, 2018) helped launch the program with a recent talk and book signing at East Coast Kombucha’s Taproom, located next door to NCHC’s 55 Chestnut St. SoNo branch.

Future installments are expected to explore such topics as mind-body connection, art and wellness, healthier alternatives to sugary beverages, and benefits of exercise. Info will be posted on NCHC’s website and Facebook page. If COVID restrictions are reinstated, the events will be on Zoom.

NCHC is a non-profit 501(C)3 independent healthcare organization providing comprehensive adult and pediatric care regardless of the patient’s ability to pay. Their facilities are at 120 Connecticut Avenue, Norwalk, and 55 Chestnut Street, SoNo, and their medical mobile unit makes regular stops at numerous locations listed on their website. Serving Norwalk since 1999, NCHC serves more than 12,000 patients annually across the U.S. A press release states that the U.S. Human Services and Resources Administration ranks NCHC in the top 10% of all health care centers in the nation.

East Coast Kombucha’s organic teas are said to be available at numerous area markets and restaurants.

Websites:

Ancona commissions wine for NRVT

Wine enthusiasts can help enable the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT)’s Ridgefield Ramble construction by purchasing “One for the Trail” 2019 Central California Meritage One For The Trail Red Blend 2019 – Ancona’s Wine (anconaswine.com) at Ancona’s Wines and Liquors in Ridgefield, Branchville or Wilton, according to a press release. Proprietor Mitch Ancona, who commissioned this wine, pledges to donate a portion of the sale price towards the $130,000 needed to activate a $3 million construction grant to build the Ramble from Connecticut’s Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program. NRVT needs to come up with the $130k to cover design, engineering, leasing applications, and permits.

The planned 1.6 mile Ramble will start at the Rte. 7/Simpaug Turnpike parking lot, extending northward along a pond’s eastern bank before climbing into the picturesque Berkshire foothills, then traversing a century-old sheep fold at Bobby’s Court, and finally connecting with the NRVT Redding Mile (currently in pre-construction). A view of the trail site is at NRVT: Coming Soon to Ridgefield – YouTube. When finished, the NRVT Ridgefield section will be a 5 mile trail connecting Wilton to Redding segments.

NRVT Executive Director Beth Merrill said “Once again, Mitch Ancona has shown his strong commitment to making the Ridgefield Ramble a reality by creating this great wine to benefit the NRVT! So, please, buy a bottle and help build a trail!”

The completed NRVT will run from Calf Pasture Beach through Wilton, Ridgefield and Redding to Danbury’s Rogers Park. According to a press release, planning or construction is in progress in all five towns, with 8.2 miles finished, 3.4 miles under construction and 18 miles more to go.

Friends of the NRVT, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Learn more at (www.nrvt-trail.com).

Billmeyer charity golf event gets boost from camp children

Norwalk summer campers at Fox Run, Marvin, Cranbury, and Calf Pasture recently amassed $1,200 in donations to support Norwalk Hospital’s Whittingham Cancer Center. The money will go to Whittingham via the Billmeyer Memorial, a longstanding foundation administered by the seven daughters of departed cancer victims Audrey and Don Billmeyer, both of whom “received great care at Whittingham” according to their daughter Blake.

The campers also created hundreds of get well cards for Whittingham patients.

“This is the 12th year that (Norwalk camps operator) Rec and Parks has helped raise money for the Billmeyer Memorial and Whittingham Cancer Center,” Norwalk Communications Manager Josh Morgan said. “We had spare change jars out across all the camp sites, and it’s a no pressure situation to donate. The campers really enjoyed participating and helping out!”

The Billmeyer Memorial, which sponsors a popular annual Columbus Day charity golf tournament, is said to have raised over $275,000 to fight cancer during its 16 years of operation, Info is at Billmeyer Memorial Golf Tournament – Home | Facebook