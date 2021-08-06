An arts festival, health events; get vaxxed, enter a drawing

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Enter a drawing for concert tickets by getting vaccinated

A pair of Bridgeport HHC Ampitheater concert tickets will be given away via a random drawing at each of seven upcoming Community Health Center mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Norwalk.

To enter for Brothers Osbourne tickets, get vaccinated at:

Columbus Magnet School, Friday Aug. 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Or

Calf Pasture Beach, Saturday Aug. 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To enter for Trippie Redd tickets, get vaccinated at:

Veteran’s Park, Monday Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Or

Monterrey Village, Wednesday Aug. 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To enter for NF tickets, get vaccinated at:

Columbus Magnet School, 46 Concord St., Friday Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To enter for Rod Wave tickets, get vaccinated at:

Calf Pasture Beach, Saturday Aug. 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Or

Veteran’s Park, Monday Aug. 16, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You must prove that you’re a Connecticut resident age 18 and older. Winners will be notified by phone at the end of each clinic day, and can pick up their tickets at Community Health Center, 49 Day Street.

SoNo Arts Festival

The annual SoNo Arts Festival is scheduled for Saturday Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Washington Street and North and South Main Streets, in South Norwalk, according to a news release. Jewelry, paintings, photographs, sculptures, molas shoes, glass and woodwork from over 75 artists and artisans will be displayed.

The festival’s Giant Puppet Parade will march at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Participants with or without their own puppet should line up at 1:30 at 132 Washington St. Prizes for Best In Parade will be awarded.

A Children’s Art Playground, offering face painting, arts and crafts, and a paintable car will be located on South Main at Washington Street.

Continuous live music throughout both days is planned. The full lineup is at Sono Music Line Up and Performance Schedule — GORDON FINE ARTS

Masks may be required at indoor locations. For more festival details visit GORDON FINE ARTS, or call (518) 852-6478.

National Health Center Week

An array of free events celebrating National Health Center Week will be open to the public Monday Aug. 9 through Saturday Aug. 14, according to a news release from sponsor Norwalk Community Health Center (NCHC). All the events will take place at NCHC’s flagship location, 120 Connecticut Ave. Norwalk, except as noted.

Monday Aug. 9 from noon to 2 p.m.: “Mindful Monday” at Oyster Shell Park in SoNo. Join a walk in the park and receive a free Mindfulness Techniques pamphlet.

Tuesday Aug. 10: View works by local artists and meet and greet NCHC’s community partners.

Wednesday Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m: “Eating Well.” Enjoy healthy snacks, view cooking demos, learn recipes, and shop at the farmer’s market.

Thursday Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: “Healthy Back to School.” Pick up an elementary schooler Back to School bag with snacks, meet NHCC’s community pediatric partners, and tour NHCC’s medical mobile unit.

Saturday Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: “Family Fun Fair” at NCHC’s new SoNo branch, 55 Chestnut St. Take part in outdoor fun and games, and tour NCHC at Smilow Life Center.

Founded in 1999, independent nonprofit NCHC provides a full palette of adult and pediatric wellness services to residents of Norwalk and surrounding towns who “are uninsured, underinsured or otherwise unable to find health care within reach.” Visit their website at Norwalk Community Health Center, Norwalk, CT (norwalkchc.org)