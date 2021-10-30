An NoN Voter Guide – Common Council District A
NORWALK, Conn. – NancyOnNorwalk has compiled candidate biographies by summarizing the information provided on their websites.
Here you will read about District A Common Council candidates.
David Heuvelman, Democratic incumbent
- Norwalk resident since 2008.
- Common Council member since 2019.
- Married with a middle schooler in Norwalk Public Schools.
- Advocate for Special Education Fidelity in our community.
- Concerned about the environment.
- Worked in the entertainment and events industry for over 25 years. Started Law School in August 2021, saying “Covid made me realize that I wanted to do more.”
Nicol Ayers, Democrat
- Lifelong Norwalk resident.
- Tracey Magnet PTA president
- Tracey Magnet School governance council member
- Mother of two sons attending Norwalk Public Schools.
- Holds a master’s in public administration from Sacred Heart University.
- Programming director for a local nonprofit.
Luis Estrella, Republican
- 20-year Norwalk resident.
- Cleaner Connecticut Coalition (non-profit whose mission is to restore, maintain, or develop public land for recreational or aesthetic purposes) founder and executive director
Platform:
- Conservation and environmental advocate with a passion for community service. Wants to be a voice and a helping hand for the people of District A.
- Intends to prioritize improvements to our schools, walkability, bike lanes, and open spaces.
Christopher Andres Morales, Independents for Norwalk
- Four-year Norwalk resident.
- Account executive at Tegna Inc. NYC.
- Holds a bachelor’s in communications from University of Connecticut.
- Owns Abuelitas Empanadas food truck.
- Phoenix Condo Association vice-president.
- Wall Street Neighborhood Association member.
- University of Connecticut Alumni Association member.