Quantcast

An NoN Voter Guide – Common Council District A

The 2021 Election is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

NORWALK, Conn. – NancyOnNorwalk has compiled candidate biographies by summarizing the information provided on their websites.

Here you will read about District A Common Council candidates.

 

David Heuvelman, Democratic incumbent

  • Norwalk resident since 2008.
  • Common Council member since 2019.
  • Married with a middle schooler in Norwalk Public Schools.
  • Advocate for Special Education Fidelity in our community.
  • Concerned about the environment.
  • Worked in the entertainment and events industry for over 25 years.   Started Law School in August 2021, saying “Covid made me realize that I wanted to do more.”

 

Nicol Ayers, Democrat

  • Lifelong Norwalk resident.
  • Tracey Magnet PTA president
  • Tracey Magnet School governance council member
  • Mother of two sons attending Norwalk Public Schools.
  • Holds a master’s in public administration from Sacred Heart University.
  • Programming director for a local nonprofit.

 

 

Luis Estrella, Republican

  • 20-year Norwalk resident.
  • Cleaner Connecticut Coalition (non-profit whose mission is to restore, maintain, or develop public land for recreational or aesthetic purposes) founder and executive director
Platform:
  • Conservation and environmental advocate with a passion for community service.  Wants to be a voice and a helping hand for the people of District A.
  • Intends to prioritize improvements to our schools, walkability, bike lanes, and open spaces.

 

 

Christopher Andres Morales, Independents for Norwalk

  • Four-year Norwalk resident.
  • Account executive at Tegna Inc. NYC.
  • Holds a bachelor’s in communications from University of Connecticut.
  • Owns Abuelitas Empanadas food truck.
  • Phoenix Condo Association vice-president.
  • Wall Street Neighborhood Association member.
  • University of Connecticut Alumni Association member.

District A, as shown in a city Councilmatic District map.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>