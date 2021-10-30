Quantcast

An NoN Voter Guide – Common Council District C

The 2021 Election is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

NORWALK, Conn. – NancyOnNorwalk has compiled candidate biographies by summarizing the information provided on their websites.

Here you will read about District C Common Council candidates.

 

John Kydes, Democratic incumbent

  • Lifelong Norwalk resident.
  • Serving his fourth Common Council term.
  • Planning committee chair.
  • Former Council president.
  • Has served as majority leader,
  • Mayor’s Energy’s and Environment Task Force chair.
  • Married with two children in Norwalk Public Schools.

 

 

Jenn McMurrer, Democrat

  • Eight-year East Norwalk resident.
  • PTA president for three years.
  • SGC community member
  • PTOC member.
  • Norwalk Spedpac voting member.
  • Communications professional with over 20 years of experience.
  • Person-to-Person volunteer.
  • Lasagna Love volunteer.
  • Married mother of two.
Platform:
  • Would like to bring transparency and honest dialog, equity and quality of life for all, more affordable and engaging programs throughout the city, more sustainability efforts, and a strategy for development.
  • Cares deeply about education and ensuring we have a school district that other towns are envious of.

 

Read Auerbach, Republican

  • Lifelong Norwalk resident (66 years).  Lives in the home he grew up in.
  • Third Taxing District treasurer.
  • Norwalk Fire Department captain for 43 years.
  • Holds commercial real estate brokers licenses in Connecticut and New York.
  • Vietnam veteran.
  • Carpenters Union member.
  • Norwalk Chamber of Commerce ambassador.
  • Marvin Beach Association board member.
  • Catholic Club member.
  • Norwalk Shore and Country Club member and former board member.
  • East Norwalk Improvement Association member and former board member.
  • South Norwalk Boat Club member.

 

 

Anthony Scott Goodwin, Independents for Norwalk

  • Fifteen-year Norwalk resident.
  • Small business owner.
  • 25 years as a corporate marketing executive in advertising and product management with R/GA, Wunderman and KAYAK.
  • Holds a master’s in business administration from Tulane University, and a bachelor’s from Louisiana State University
  • East Norwalk Neighborhood Association member conducting ongoing community review of Transit-Oriented District and other City development plans in the area.

District C, as shown in a city Councilmatic District map.

