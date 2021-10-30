An NoN Voter Guide – Common Council District C
NORWALK, Conn. – NancyOnNorwalk has compiled candidate biographies by summarizing the information provided on their websites.
Here you will read about District C Common Council candidates.
John Kydes, Democratic incumbent
- Lifelong Norwalk resident.
- Serving his fourth Common Council term.
- Planning committee chair.
- Former Council president.
- Has served as majority leader,
- Mayor’s Energy’s and Environment Task Force chair.
- Married with two children in Norwalk Public Schools.
Jenn McMurrer, Democrat
- Eight-year East Norwalk resident.
- PTA president for three years.
- SGC community member
- PTOC member.
- Norwalk Spedpac voting member.
- Communications professional with over 20 years of experience.
- Person-to-Person volunteer.
- Lasagna Love volunteer.
- Married mother of two.
Platform:
- Would like to bring transparency and honest dialog, equity and quality of life for all, more affordable and engaging programs throughout the city, more sustainability efforts, and a strategy for development.
- Cares deeply about education and ensuring we have a school district that other towns are envious of.
Read Auerbach, Republican
- Lifelong Norwalk resident (66 years). Lives in the home he grew up in.
- Third Taxing District treasurer.
- Norwalk Fire Department captain for 43 years.
- Holds commercial real estate brokers licenses in Connecticut and New York.
- Vietnam veteran.
- Carpenters Union member.
- Norwalk Chamber of Commerce ambassador.
- Marvin Beach Association board member.
- Catholic Club member.
- Norwalk Shore and Country Club member and former board member.
- East Norwalk Improvement Association member and former board member.
- South Norwalk Boat Club member.
Anthony Scott Goodwin, Independents for Norwalk
- Fifteen-year Norwalk resident.
- Small business owner.
- 25 years as a corporate marketing executive in advertising and product management with R/GA, Wunderman and KAYAK.
- Holds a master’s in business administration from Tulane University, and a bachelor’s from Louisiana State University
- East Norwalk Neighborhood Association member conducting ongoing community review of Transit-Oriented District and other City development plans in the area.