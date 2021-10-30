An NoN Voter Guide – Common Council District D
NORWALK, Conn. – NancyOnNorwalk has compiled candidate biographies by summarizing the information provided on their websites.
Here you will read about District D Common Council candidates.
Thomas Keegan, Republican incumbent
- Norwalk homeowner since 1985.
- Common Council District D 2019-present.
- Greenwich Police Department Lieutenant (retired).
- Greenwich Police Special Police Executive Officer.
- Married with four children and one stepdaughter, all of whom attended Norwalk Public Schools.
- Norwalk Athletic Association president.
- Retired Police Association of Greenwich president.
- Cranbury Elementary School former PTO president.
- Conservation Commission member 2018-2019.
Heidi Alterman, Democrat
- Seven-year Norwalk resident.
- Licensed practical nurse.
- Emergency medical technician.
- Holds a bachelor’s in nursing.
- Organizes community donations.
- Runs a garden group with free plants to anyone in our community.
- Is a student of Psy.MS.
- Grew up in Memphis, Tennessee.
- Married with three daughters, ages 7, 5, and 3.
Platform:
- Prioritizes environmental sustainability, improved sidewalks, outdoor classrooms, mental health programs, healthy eating in schools, proper funding of social services, financial reviews of city entities and responsible use of taxes.
Diane Jellerette, Democrat
- 25-year Norwalk District D resident.
- Norwalk Historical Society executive director.
- Norwalk Green Association co-founder.
- Held technical and management positions in software systems engineering at Fortune 100 corporations for over 20 years.
- Norwalk Art Space advisory board member.
- Holds a bachelor’s. in computer systems engineering from University of Massachusetts Amherst, plus several museum operations certificates.
- Raised two children with her husband, both of whom attended Norwalk Public Schools.
Platform:
- Wants to be involved in Norwalk’s plans for the future, by listening to residents and business owners to learn their current and future needs.
- Values the importance of continuing to invest in our children and schools, making it a top priority.
- Advocate for fiscal responsibilityand smart development plans as Norwalk grows.
- Will work to preserve and maintain Norwalk’s open land spaces, parks, and waterways.
- Supports plans for a walkable and bike friendly City. Will encourage the City to look at more traffic calming approaches.
- Recognizes that Norwalk’s diversity makes it a desirable place to live. Will promote inclusion and equity in all that we do.
Heather E. Dunn, Independents for Norwalk
- 35-year Norwalk resident.
- Special education teacher at Norwalk High School.
- Holds a bachelor’s in special education from Fairfield University, and a bachelor’s in fine arts from Lehigh University.
- Norwalk Association of Silvermine Homeowners president.
- Coalition of Norwalk Neighborhood Associations board member.
- Norwalk Emergency Response Team member.
- Western Connecticut Red Cross disaster recovery supervisor.
- Red Cross U.S. northeast region disability integration team member.
- SoNo Arts Celebration past president.