An NoN Voter Guide – Common Council District E

The 2021 Election is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

NORWALK, Conn. – NancyOnNorwalk has compiled candidate biographies by summarizing the information provided on their websites.

Here you will read about District E Common Council candidates.

Thomas Livingston, Democratic incumbent

  • 34-year Norwalk resident.
  • Former Common Council president.
  • Land Use and Building Management Committee chair.
  • Planning Committee member.
  • Public Works Committee member.
  • Ordinance Committee member.
  • University of Connecticut School of Law adjunct, helping students develop counseling, negotiation, and other legal skills.
  • Applied Biosystems (formerly Perkin-Elmer) former vice-president.
  • Hamilton College and Cornell Law School graduate.
  • Prides himself on his ability to work collaboratively to get things done.

 

Lisa Shanahan, Democratic incumbent

  • Grew up in Norwalk.
  • Attended the St. Joseph’s Parish, Rowayton Elementary, and Roton Middle schools.
  • Since moving back to Connecticut as a full-time resident in 2007, volunteered in many different Norwalk schools, sports, and civic organizations.
  • Shakespeare on the Sound board member.
  • The Rowayton Library secretary and vice-president.
  • The Rowayton Gardeners two-term vice-president, two-term treasurer /secretary.
  • Norwalk Land Trust member.
  • Norwalk conservation commission member.
  • Holds a law degree from University of Pennsylvania.
  • Joined international law firm McDermott Will & Emery’s Chicago office.  Moved to The Northern Trust Company in 1992 upon the birth of her first daughter.
  • Dartmouth College Class of 1980 volunteer in many capacities since graduation.
  • Looks forward to continued conversations with District E constituents “to learn more about how I can be of service to our District and to our City.”

 

 

Andrew Anello, Republican

  • West Norwalk resident for 20 years.
  • Husband and father of 3 children in public schools.
  • Served on the Fox Run School Governance Council.
  • Certified Financial Planner.
  • Holds an MBA from University of Connecticut and a bachelor’s in music from Ithaca College.
  • Clarinetist performing with area symphonies and bands.
  • Eagle Scout, Boy Scouts of America.
Platform:
  • “You have my commitment to listen-listen-listen.”
  • Accessible and responsive Common Council.
  • Oppose overdevelopment that threatens our quality of life.
  • Improve our schools without overspending at the expense of other city services.
  • Enhance our tree canopy, protect our harbor and water quality.
  • Champion small businesses to bring jobs to help our economy strive post-pandemic.
  • Strengthen quality of life ordinances; noise, blight, overcrowded apartments, parking.
  • Protect our residents by supporting our police.

 

Heather Coats Schneider, Independents for Norwalk

  • Nineteen-year Norwalk resident.
  • Founder of Uptick Fitness health and exercise bootcamp.
  • Former office supplies and pharmaceutical manufacturer’s representative.
  • Mother of four children in Norwalk Public Schools.
  • Holds a bachelor’s in  history from University of Georgia.
  • Was instrumental in the total Rowayton cafeteria restoration, from the concept and bidding process through implementation.
  • Roton Middle School PTA and student governance council member.
  • Rowayton Elementary School PTA and student governance council member.
Platform:
  • “Strong Norwalk schools benefit the property values of everyone in the community. Unfortunately, several of Norwalk’s school buildings have been completely neglected for decades. …If elected, I will support the Board of Education’s recommendations and their school funding efforts, desperately needed at the City level.”
  • “District E needs safety improvements.”
  • “We need transparency at City Hall that includes a balanced Common Council. I am open-minded and capable of working with motivated individuals to address issues like these and others important to our growing district.”

 

District E, as shown in a city Councilmatic District map.

