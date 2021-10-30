An NoN Voter Guide – Common Council District E
NORWALK, Conn. – NancyOnNorwalk has compiled candidate biographies by summarizing the information provided on their websites.
Here you will read about District E Common Council candidates.
Thomas Livingston, Democratic incumbent
- 34-year Norwalk resident.
- Former Common Council president.
- Land Use and Building Management Committee chair.
- Planning Committee member.
- Public Works Committee member.
- Ordinance Committee member.
- University of Connecticut School of Law adjunct, helping students develop counseling, negotiation, and other legal skills.
- Applied Biosystems (formerly Perkin-Elmer) former vice-president.
- Hamilton College and Cornell Law School graduate.
- Prides himself on his ability to work collaboratively to get things done.
Lisa Shanahan, Democratic incumbent
- Grew up in Norwalk.
- Attended the St. Joseph’s Parish, Rowayton Elementary, and Roton Middle schools.
- Since moving back to Connecticut as a full-time resident in 2007, volunteered in many different Norwalk schools, sports, and civic organizations.
- Shakespeare on the Sound board member.
- The Rowayton Library secretary and vice-president.
- The Rowayton Gardeners two-term vice-president, two-term treasurer /secretary.
- Norwalk Land Trust member.
- Norwalk conservation commission member.
- Holds a law degree from University of Pennsylvania.
- Joined international law firm McDermott Will & Emery’s Chicago office. Moved to The Northern Trust Company in 1992 upon the birth of her first daughter.
- Dartmouth College Class of 1980 volunteer in many capacities since graduation.
- Looks forward to continued conversations with District E constituents “to learn more about how I can be of service to our District and to our City.”
Andrew Anello, Republican
- West Norwalk resident for 20 years.
- Husband and father of 3 children in public schools.
- Served on the Fox Run School Governance Council.
- Certified Financial Planner.
- Holds an MBA from University of Connecticut and a bachelor’s in music from Ithaca College.
- Clarinetist performing with area symphonies and bands.
- Eagle Scout, Boy Scouts of America.
Platform:
- “You have my commitment to listen-listen-listen.”
- Accessible and responsive Common Council.
- Oppose overdevelopment that threatens our quality of life.
- Improve our schools without overspending at the expense of other city services.
- Enhance our tree canopy, protect our harbor and water quality.
- Champion small businesses to bring jobs to help our economy strive post-pandemic.
- Strengthen quality of life ordinances; noise, blight, overcrowded apartments, parking.
- Protect our residents by supporting our police.
Heather Coats Schneider, Independents for Norwalk
- Nineteen-year Norwalk resident.
- Founder of Uptick Fitness health and exercise bootcamp.
- Former office supplies and pharmaceutical manufacturer’s representative.
- Mother of four children in Norwalk Public Schools.
- Holds a bachelor’s in history from University of Georgia.
- Was instrumental in the total Rowayton cafeteria restoration, from the concept and bidding process through implementation.
- Roton Middle School PTA and student governance council member.
- Rowayton Elementary School PTA and student governance council member.
Platform:
- “Strong Norwalk schools benefit the property values of everyone in the community. Unfortunately, several of Norwalk’s school buildings have been completely neglected for decades. …If elected, I will support the Board of Education’s recommendations and their school funding efforts, desperately needed at the City level.”
- “District E needs safety improvements.”
- “We need transparency at City Hall that includes a balanced Common Council. I am open-minded and capable of working with motivated individuals to address issues like these and others important to our growing district.”