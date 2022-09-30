An urgent call from local Quakers

Since the 1600’s Quakers have asserted the importance of standing up for truth, the equality of all people, and the peaceful resolution of conflict. We call upon our fellow citizens of the U.S. to respond to the assault on the Capitol as a deliberate, violent attempt to prevent the clear winner of the 2020 election from taking office. We have heard testimony from former Trump Attorney General William Barr and the Secretaries of State of key swing states that claims the 2020 election was riddled with fraud are demonstrably false. Disinformation campaigns have misled many Americans to the contrary.

We call on all citizens to resist efforts to undermine our current democratic processes and to support true reforms to our still imperfect systems. We need to work locally at the state and national levels to prevent an authoritarian takeover of our government.

We encourage all people to cultivate love, wisdom and compassion in their communications with fellow Americans even those with whom they disagree. We believe it is an imperative to make it easier to participate in our elections especially since the pandemic still lingers and endangers those who are immune compromised and those in other at-risk categories.

In response to recent events, we intend to support legislation that will promote actual equity among all peoples including no-excuse absentee voting which makes it easier to participate for the poor and for those who are ill. We support non-partisan voter registration drives particularly in communities with traditionally low participation rates. We encourage all citizens to engage in the electoral process and not to let apathy, fear, anger or cynicism get in the way of registering to vote, voting and encouraging friends and neighbors to do the same.

We invite people who are curious about Quakerism or about this urgent call to join us on World Quaker Day, Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Wilton Quaker Meetinghouse at 317 New Canaan Road (Route 106) in Wilton for a facilitated discussion of this call for action to protect democracy from noon-1 p.m. There will also be a Meeting for Worship from 10-11 a.m. Childcare and refreshments will be provided between 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Diane Keefe

Clerk, Peace and Service Committee

Wilton Quaker Meeting

Serving Norwalk Area communities since 1942