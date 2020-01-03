Andrew Glickson, Norwalk legislator and attorney,1949-2019

Andrew Asher Glickson, a lifelong resident of Norwalk, died unexpectedly on Dec. 30 while on vacation in South Beach, Fla. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Dr. Caren E. Glickson, a clinical psychologist in private practice, their daughter, Marion E. Glickson, and his sister, Nina Glickson of New Haven. His deep sense of caretaking for family and friends will live on in many memories.

Andy was born on Feb. 18, 1949, to Justin and Marion Glickson of Norwalk, and grew up in a home where public service and civic activism were the norm. After graduating from Brien McMahon High School, Andy attended Harvard College, graduating magna cum laude in 1970. After a year at the Harvard Graduate School of Design, Andy switched to the study of law, graduating cum laude from Boston University School of Law in 1975. The exquisite sense of design that drew him to architecture remained a source of pleasure for him and is reflected in the restoration of his modern home in Norwalk.

Andy was active in politics and was elected to a two-year term in the Connecticut State House of Representatives in 1978. In 1986 he was appointed a Commissioner of the Norwalk Transit District and was reappointed every four years by both Democratic and Republican mayors up to the present day. He also served on the Norwalk Democratic Town Committee representing District D, was a delegate to many Democratic state conventions and chaired Mayor-elect Alex Knopp’s Mayoral Transition Committee in 2001.

Andy began practicing law with the White Plains firm of Cuddy & Feder, LLP, where he became a partner. He left after 15 years to set up his own firm in Norwalk, specializing in real estate law. In 2009, he joined the prominent statewide firm of Pullman & Comley as a partner. Among other recognitions, he was named the 2020 Stamford Lawyer of the Year in land use and zoning law by the publication, The Best Lawyers in America.

Andy met the vivacious Caren Schorr in 1984 and they married in 1985. The birth of daughter Marion in 1988 — the fifth generation of the Glickson family to call Norwalk home — brought the greatest joy to their family and friends. Andy and Caren were fully involved in each other’s lives and loved entertaining in their home where Andy’s cooking skills were appreciated by their friends. They generously co-hosted many Democratic Party and civic community events at their home.

Andy was a lifetime devotee of racquet sports and played both tennis and squash. At one time he held a national ranking in squash. Andy maintained close friendships from many walks of life, from tennis partners to political and legal colleagues to an extensive group of college friends, who would reunite twice a year in Norwalk and Long Island. Andy’s irascible wit and dry sense of humor, as well as his many fully formed opinions, will be missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held at Temple Shalom at 259 Richards Ave. at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the Glickson family requests that donations be made to Temple Shalom.