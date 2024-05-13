Quantcast
Annual “Ride for the Vets” coming June 15

All bike riders from novice to Tour de France level are welcome to join in “The Ride for Our Vets,” an annual coastal bike tour fundraiser supporting the Connecticut Veterans Legal Center. It starts at Veterans Park, 42 Seaview Avenue, Norwalk, on Saturday June 15.

According to a news release, the Center “removes veterans’ legal barriers to healthcare, income benefits, and mental health and recovery services,” and has won $2,000,000 in lump sum awards plus over $23,000,000 in anticipated lifetime benefits this past year.

Register to ride by emailing [email protected] or calling (203) 212-9863.

8th annual NICE Festival to be held July 6 at Oyster Shell Park
Upcoming City of Norwalk Meetings…At your Fingertips
Should daycare centers be allowed in single-family zones in Norwalk? 
Should daycare centers be allowed in single-family zones in Norwalk? 

