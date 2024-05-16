Quantcast
Annual Veterans Memorial Ceremony this Sunday

The Annual Veterans Memorial Ceremony, honoring Norwalk’s 321 veterans who died during wartime service since World War II, will take place at Calf Pasture Beach’s Shea Magrath Memorial at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday May 19, according to a news release. Mayor Rilling is expected to attend. Prior to the ceremony, the Fairfield County Brass Band will offer their Tribute to Norwalk Veterans Concert at 12:30.

The memorial’s namesakes John Magrath and Daniel Shea both were awarded the Medal of Honor: Magrath for his valor fighting in Italy in WW II, and Shea for risking his life as a medic in Vietnam where he died. Both men had been Boy Scouts prior to their wartime service. Shea Island, visible from the Memorial, was named in Daniel’s honor.

Planning and Zoning Commission approves new contractor yard near South Norwalk School
New hotel approved for South Norwalk, next to Marriott Residence Inn
  1. sheila Quinn

    When is the Ride for the Vets? May 19th or June 15th? How can I sign up for the June 15th ride?

    1. Jeff DeWitt

      Ride for Vets is June 15. https://ctveteranslegal.org/theride/ride/

  2. Paul Lanning

    According to a news release, it’s on Saturday June 15, and you can register to ride by emailing [email protected] or calling (203) 212-9863.

