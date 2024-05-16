Annual Veterans Memorial Ceremony this Sunday

The Annual Veterans Memorial Ceremony, honoring Norwalk’s 321 veterans who died during wartime service since World War II, will take place at Calf Pasture Beach’s Shea Magrath Memorial at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday May 19, according to a news release. Mayor Rilling is expected to attend. Prior to the ceremony, the Fairfield County Brass Band will offer their Tribute to Norwalk Veterans Concert at 12:30.

The memorial’s namesakes John Magrath and Daniel Shea both were awarded the Medal of Honor: Magrath for his valor fighting in Italy in WW II, and Shea for risking his life as a medic in Vietnam where he died. Both men had been Boy Scouts prior to their wartime service. Shea Island, visible from the Memorial, was named in Daniel’s honor.