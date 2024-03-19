Another School District Scam?

[EDITOR”S NOTE: The following Letter relates to a recent article in The Hour newspaper regarding Medard Thomas, principal of Norwalk’s Concord Magnet School. Thomas was placed on administrative leave last November for reasons the School District has declined to make public. The Hour reported that Thomas’ personnel record, which it accessed through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, revealed that he had received a reprimand alleging insubordination. However, the newspaper said: “The documents do not show whether the February 2023 reprimand or a December 2021 letter about Thomas’ alleged failure to follow district procedures were related to his leave.”]

How many of our district employees have received an oral reprimand that was put in their personnel file? It is my understanding that an oral reprimand is just that, oral, and should not be written and placed in a human resources personnel file. And, since when is a personnel file FOI’ed when there is an open investigation?

It seems like Mr. Brey and Dr. Estrella violated Mr. Thomas’ due process rights. This appears to be an orchestrated move to embarrass and discredit Mr. Thomas so that the community will not find out the truth.

Mr. Thomas had no complaints against him prior to Dr. Estrella’s arrival in Norwalk. In fact, he was constantly praised for his dedication to the school, students and families he served. NPS touts their collaboration with all stakeholders. Is it wrong for an administrator to question the district on their initiatives and how it affects their school? Is that considered insubordination? Bravo, Mr. Thomas. You had the guts to make the necessary changes for your school.

And, please, swiping in and out? Principal’s spend an enormous amount of time at school during the week and on weekends working. I have personally seen Mr. Thomas’ car on the weekends and evenings. How many other employees don’t swipe in and out? Are administrators hourly employees? It seems as though the district and BOE are sticking with the scam to try and rebuild their tarnished reputation.

Dr. Moore shared the timeline of events at a board meeting. She indicated that the incident in question happened in May 2023, and action was taken months later against Mr. Thomas in November 2023. The complaint against him was initiated by Ms. Sandra Faioes. Ms. Faioes took the complaint and never called Mr. Thomas in November 2023, to ask what happened in May 2023. He was not interviewed about the incident until January 18, 2024, and has been out of work since November 29, 2023. One could ask why he was not afforded the opportunity to explain his actions. Mr. Thomas did not receive due process, and again like in many other instances, it looks like another setup by the district to go after an employee. Where is Dr. Kase after clearly targeting Mr. Thomas? Gone!

The CMS parents continue to speak out and the district is not listening to them just as the district did not listen to Mr. Thomas. Families, please continue to speak out because this is not only for CMS, it is for all of Norwalk Public Schools.

Diana Carpio, BOE President must be held responsible for allowing this to happen under her leadership. She publicly stated that she supports the superintendent’s decision regarding Mr. Thomas prior to the outcome of this investigation. This clearly shows a lack of objectivity, fairness and support for the employees under her leadership. Again, we are calling for Ms. Carpio to step down.

Message to the BOE: Stop rubber stamping everything from the superintendent, keep your eyes open, look at what is happening throughout the district, and act quickly before we lose more good teachers and administrators. The buck stops with you and your responsibility is to the Norwalk community and families who elected you to office. Mr. Brey, Ms. Faioes, Dr. Estrella, and Ms. Carpio, you have just set the school district, BOE and City of Norwalk up for another lawsuit.

Perhaps this crew needs to be investigated for not following policy, procedures, state and federal laws.

Brenda Penn Williams

Norwalk NAACP President

.