Anti-vaccination folks neglect to consider health care workers

It’s clear that there are breakthrough infections for people fully vaccinated and boosted but what’s also very clear is that the large large majority of seriously ill people suffering from Covid are not vaccinated.

One of the largest defenses for this inaction is freedom of choice. The right to not get vaccinated. That is all well and good except for some real and serious details. If, in fact, an unvaccinated person gets sick they, of course, can infect others including family but more importantly if they have to go to a doctor or worse to a hospital there are many health care workers, who are completely overworked, that now have to take care of the persons who were exhibiting their freedom of choice. That’s wrong in so many ways. These workers are tied to the Hippocratic oath but given both the politicization, false facts as well as the selfishness of youth it seems so wrong and unfair that the health care workers bear the brunt and burden of this behavior.

For those that choose for whatever reason to not get vaccinated, please, if you get sick stay home, don’t go near others, and don’t go to the hospital. We are all tired of seeing death bed conversions from the previously convinced anti-vaxxers who now confronted with death, wish to change their vote or their choice. Less and less sympathy is being generated for those that follow this path given that there is a scientifically confirmed options that would have saved that life.

Also the amount of people that are forced to work to try and save these persons is stunning in that the burn out factor is staggering in the health care industry. People are walking away from this field due to endless stress that is exacerbated by the unwilling and demanding. It pushes all of us who are trying to work through this to the best of our ability right to the edge.

Andy Glazer