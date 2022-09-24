Aquarium offers mask night; Lawyer recognized; New business

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Maritime Aquarium accommodates face mask wearers

“Mask Up Night” at Norwalk’s Maritime Aquarium, planned for Saturday Sep. 24 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. will accommodate people who still avoid public places where face masks are no longer mandated. A news release said that masks will be required for all Aquarium patrons and staff alike at that time.

“We have received feedback from potential guests, some of whom are immunocompromised, stating that they would love to visit the Aquarium. However, they would feel more at ease with everyone, including staff and volunteers, wearing masks,” Aquarium Guest Services Director Jodi Trice said. “We hope this special evening has a good turnout.”

Volunteer of the Year

Norwalker Kara A. Zarchin, Associate at mega law firm Day Pitney, was named “Volunteer of the Year” by the Connecticut Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Section during the Connecticut Bar Association’s recent Leadership Retreat at Foxwoods. Zarchin, a member of the Section’s Executive Committee and co-chair of its Women in the Law Committee was recognized for her extensive pro bono and public service work during the 2021-2022 bar year.

Caring For Seniors

Calling all senior citizens and their caretakers! Newly established Caring For Seniors Adult Daycare Center, a well-appointed facility located at 25 Van Zant St. in Norwalk, offers a full program of nonresidential social assistance services:

Exercise

Relaxation

Yoga

Group socializing

Psychiatry

Catered lunch and refreshments

Secure storage of small personal items

Owner/founder Jessica Edward can also provide seniors with transportation, home care staffing, document notarizing, and other concierge services. Her site is at : www.caringforseniorsadc.com. Phone her at (203) 981- 1751, or email [email protected] CaringForSeniorsADC.com