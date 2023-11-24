Aquarium showing Polar Express 4D

Quantcast

Chris Van Allsburg’s 1985 holiday fantasy The Polar Express gets a 4D treatment inSimEx-Iwerks’ new 13-minute featurette The Polar Express 4D Experience, now showing at the Maritime Aquarium’s 4D theater.  Accompanying it is BBC Earth’s OCTOPUS: Blue Planet II 4D Experience.  Tickets with or without Aquarium admission cost $7, or $6 for Aquarium members.

Watch THE POLAR EXPRESS™ 4D Experience© Trailer

Get tickets and further info at  www.maritimeaquarium.org.

