Architects present two plans for new Norwalk High School

NORWALK, Conn. — Two options for the planned reconstruction of Norwalk High School were presented for public review Wednesday, in front of the Board of Education Facilities Committee and the Common Council Land Use and Building Management Committee.

Architects outlined schemes for a combined facility with a four-story NHS and a three-story P-TECH Academy, detailing the pain that would be caused if the new buildings are constructed in the same general area they are now (under “Option A”) and explaining that building the new complex entirely along King Street (“Option B”) would result in much less difficulty for students and staff.

No votes were taken. Leaders promised a public process to allow the community to consider which poison to pick; while there are deadlines involved, Building and Facilities Manager Alan Lo said he’d provide a timeline of opportunity for public comment.

Both options exceed the $189 million budget that was approved by the State legislature, providing 80% reimbursement for most costs. Option A is estimated at $193 million and Option B would be $191 million.

Option B, however, would involve rebuilding the athletic fields, which have a lower State reimbursement rate. And Option A would take 55 months, while “B” would take 51 months.

“Obviously we’re constructing in Option A a four story building close to County (Street) and Strawberry Hill Avenue, that’s going to be an impact to those neighbors. In Option B it’s a football field which will have lights which will be used in the evening. So it will have an impact to the community, generally speaking,” said architect Kate Jessup of Kaestle Boos (KBA).

Option B requires a bus loop on King Street. Students participating in sports would have to be transported to other locations during construction.

Option A would displace the softball players and for mean continuous disruption to the overall student body, as the four story building served as swing space and learning environments are shuffled about during demolition and construction phases.

“There’s some pretty significant impacts and when we think about the duration of construction from from an education lens, this is the entirety of a student’s high school experience here… this is something that will affect all 2,000 students who are attending the school in some capacity or other…It’s not just construction challenges and costs associated with phasing. It’s also got some pretty significant impacts to education during the entirety of the construction process,” Jessup said.

“We’re gonna have to relocate culinary and the cafeteria and the media center. Main office is going to be relocated, in a temporary location, for a while,” said Jim Giuliano of Construction Solutions Group, the city’s project manager for new school construction.

“From a transition standpoint and swing, as far as the school operations, (Option B) is the much gentler option as a relates to, you know, school and administration. Basically, the school can can continue to function as is. And there’s only really one single move in lieu of five different phases and multi moves and temporary swing spaces,” said Amar Shamas of Gilbane Construction Company.

The new building would be occupied in the summer of 2026.

“There’s no perfect option here … Really the first focus is ‘Can we fit it on the site? How do we fit on the site, is it possible to do it this way?’ I think this way we are. And that’s why we come into the the Common Council and Board of Education for for your evaluation and review,” said Lo.

Common Council Majority Leader Barbara Smyth (D-At Large), a retired teacher, called Option A “very risky to learning,” given the disruptions. BoE member Erica DePalma talked of the long term affect to athletics by building on the fields, as in Option B.

“I think the city has spoken, you know, of the lack of enough fields for city athletics. And you’re going to compound that situation by putting high school athletics on the same fields,” DePalma said. “And then of course, the maintenance of the fields has to be upgraded. It’s going to impact the students in high school in this moment of time, but also because it’s impacting city athletics, there’s going to be a trickle down, trickle down to the feeder system. And it’s going to impact the next four to five years of athletics after that.”

“Not to have their own home school for athletics is going to be very tough on these children that have lost so much already,” Facilities Committee Chairwoman Diana Carpio said.

The meeting drew several citizens to public comment, even if some said it was announced on short notice.

Tyler Fairbairn spoke as a King Street resident, inviting the decision makers to stand in his driveway because “some things might look good in a vacuum they might look good on paper, but in practicality they they don’t work out the way you you might think.”

“I would would implore you to consider abandoning that entrance on King Street,” Fairbairn said. “ Take King Street out of the equation, find a way to come in off a County and loop around or find a way to come in off a Strawberry Hill and loop around.”

“The street doesn’t have the infrastructure, I think, to manage this incredible amount of traffic that would come to the area,” said Adrianna Nassi, another King Street resident.

Jill Arvantis said she’d asked every month for an update, as an NHS parent, but “I just found out about this meeting Monday.”

Diane Lauricella, a concerned citizen, asked if there were other options. If there are, they should be presented to the public, she said.

“I currently have a question into the State Freedom of Information Commission to try to change the model this city uses for starting these building construction advisory committees. If you include the public earlier, then you can have a smoother and end point,” Lauricella said.

Council members, BoE members and the public alike pushed back on the “optional” nature of including a pool in the plans.

This dates back to the approval of a budget. When the concept was developed it was thought that the State would approve a $225 million budget but this was cut to $189 million.

“We elected to (fund) the design of the pool and see where we were with the budget in order to see if we could build it at a later date,” Giuliano explained. “We asked the design team, KBA, to locate the pool in in an area that would not impact the existing building or the new building. So that way, it could be added at a later date. So at this time, the pool construction is still an alternate however, the pool design is moving forward.”