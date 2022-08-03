Are you ready for the Aug. 9 primary?

Are you ready for the primary elections on Tuesday, August 9, 2022? Before you go to vote, be aware that polling places in Norwalk have changed for many voters. This happened for two reasons. First, redistricting took place in 2021, as it does every 10 years in accord with the U.S. Constitution. You may be in a different legislative district now than you were before 2021. Second, the St. Mary’s church hall location is no longer available for voting, so the Belden Avenue library will now be a polling place. The Norwalk Registrar of Voters has mailed postcards to alert voters of these changes; watch for your card in the mail. If you didn’t receive a card or are unsure where to vote, visit https://portaldir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx or call the Registrar’s office (203) 854-7996.

New legislation has expanded absentee voting eligibility. You can now vote by absentee ballot if:

You will be absent from town on Election Day (absence during all hours of voting is no longer stipulated);

You are an active member of the U.S. armed forces;

You are sick or caring for someone who is sick, or you are at risk of sickness;

You have a disability that would require assistance or great exertion to vote in person;

Your religion forbids secular activity on Election Day; or

You are working at a polling place other than your own during all voting hours on Election Day.

Only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote in the primary. If you are registered without a party affiliation, you can change your registration to Democratic or Republican up until 12 noon on Monday, August 8. If you are registered with another party (e.g., Green Party, Libertarian Party), you won’t be able to vote: the deadline to change parties for primary eligibility was May 9, three months before the primary.

Who is running in the primary? The Democratic ballot will have two races: Secretary of the State (candidates Maritza Bond and Stephanie Thomas) and State Treasurer (candidates Dita Bhargava, Karen Dubois-Walton, and Erick Russell). The Republican ballot will have three races: U.S. House District 4 (candidates Michael Goldstein and Jayme Stevenson), U.S. Senate (candidates Themis Klarides, Leora Levy, and Peter Lumaj) Secretary of the State (candidates Dominic Rapini and Terrie Wood). For more information on the candidates, visit https://www.vote411.org/

For more information about registering and voting, see the Norwalk Registrar of Voters website https://www.norwalkct.org/339/Registrar-of-Voters-Elections-Administra

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering voters and defending democracy. The League encourages all those eligible to exercise their right to vote – your vote is your voice!

Sincerely,

League of Women Voters of Norwalk