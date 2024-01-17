Argent shuts down Manresa smokestack lights to aid neighbors

The Manresa Island power plant as seen at 10:37 p.m. Monday from Village Creek.

Manresa Island smokestack “strobe lights” were once again disturbing Norwalk residents until property owner Argent Ventures shut them off Monday.

Ordinarily, a steady red glow emanates from the smokestack’s lights. But when they fail, an alarm system sets off the white lights, according to Clay McPhail of Argent Ventures.

Aviation law requires obstruction lighting on structures such as Manresa’s 300-foot-high smokestack, to allow pilots to avoid hitting the structure. They can be red lights that either turn on and off slowly or remain constantly lit, or white xenon flash lamps. The flashers aren’t generally used in urban areas.

Argent bought the 125-acre Manresa property and its defunct power plant in October.

South Norwalk residents complained to NancyOnNorwalk about the flashing lights over the New Year’s holiday weekend. “There was a bright white flashing light instead of the lower intensity red lights at night,” McPhail said Jan. 3. “…The system was successfully reset and we are continuing to troubleshoot to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

On Friday, a Marvin Beach resident contacted NoN about the lights.

“Manresa Island must have another ‘electrical issue,’ the lights are back to flashing white strobe again,” she wrote. “It’s been a few days and we in the neighborhood didn’t want to rush to complain and thought it would be corrected. But sadly, it seems they didn’t set up a notification at Argent Ventures when this happens.”

McPhail said Monday they began flashing Thursday and the company suspects there may be more than one electrical issue creating the problem. “We have been working on troubleshooting / fixing them since Friday morning.”

With no solution apparent later Monday, Argent “temporarily disabled the lights so neighbors aren’t inconvenienced and have notified FAA,” he said.

Late Monday, one white light was flashing from the smokestack. Snow was falling and the plant was difficult to make out in the dark.

The Marvin Beach resident said she’d been elated when the lights were turned off, though concerned about aviation traffic. Then she realized one light was on; neighbors reported it was on the east side of the smokestack while the west side was dark. The light wasn’t as bright as it had been.

“I told the neighbors that possibly because of the flight pattern they have to have something flashing and that the smoke stack will be potentially brought down at some point,” she said.

McPhail didn’t reply to a Tuesday email.