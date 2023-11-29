Ariel, beloved Maritime Aquarium Seal passes away at age 33!

Ariel, a highly regarded harbor seal who lived at the Maritime Aquarium for the past 18 years passed away last Sunday at the age of 33. She had been taken off exhibit in September due to chronic respiratory trouble, appetite loss and lethargy, but the cause of death is as yet unknown pending a necropsy. A news release said “She was known for her sweet personality, and was beloved by her trainers, staff, volunteers, and visitors.”

Born in the National Aquarium at Baltimore on June 24, 1990, Ariel was placed in Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium. She moved to the Maritime Aquarium in 2005, accompanied by two other seals: Rasal, who lives on in the Piniped Cove exhibit, and Orange, who died in 2018.

Maritime Aquarium President/CEO Jason Patlis said: “Ariel has been a part of The Maritime Aquarium family since 2005, and she has delighted millions of visitors over the years. For the last few months, at 33 years of age, she had showed signs of her age, and our marine mammal team and veterinarian partners worked heroically and tirelessly to give her the best care possible. We will all miss her greatly.” Chief Operating Officer Dave Truedson added: “The team at the Aquarium works tirelessly to provide best in class animal care to all our resident animals. Losing any animal in our collection can be difficult, but when it is one of our adored seals it especially hard.”

The Aquarium’s Interim Director of Animal Husbandry Rachel Stein said: “Ariel was beloved by our staff and our guests. She made so many special connections with children and adults alike over her nearly 20 years at the Aquarium. The loss has been especially hard for her trainers who worked with her every day and developed a strong bond with her. She was part of our family and will truly be missed.”

Photo File NON