Arrest made in Troupe429 assault

NORWALK, Conn. — A Sandy Hook man has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault in an incident Sept. 23 at Troupe429, a LGBTQ bar on Wall Street.

The arrest comes one day after Troupe429 owners Casey Fitzgerald and Nicholas Ruiz went public with accusations that Norwalk Police had mishandled the case. NPD said they were seeking a warrant and on Wednesday arrested Carmen Everett Parisi. He was held on a court set bond of $75,000.

The Troupe429 social media appeal for public help in the “mishandled” “hate crime” investigation drew state-wide attention and outrage. Norwalk Police plan a press conference Thursday where they will provide further details.

Fitzgerald’s Tuesday post said the assailant “repeatedly made disparaging statements about the bar and the people inside it, and use derogatory and anti-LGBTQ words,” before becoming violent. He went on to punch Fitzgerald in the throat and then repeatedly punched Ruiz in the face, causing a wound that required 50 stitches to close and “$20,000 in plastic surgery,” Fitzgerald said.

Police arrived, handcuffed the man and put him into a patrol car, according to the account. He had “faced no consequences” and “we now believe that the violent assault is being mishandled by the Norwalk Police Department and the City of Norwalk,” Fitzpatrick wrote.

Wednesday’s NPD news release said:

“The arrest follows the Police Department’s warrant issued by a judge, after completing investigative steps of reviewing of video footage from inside the bar and attempting to get sworn statements from the two victims.

“Video footage from the body-worn, on-the-scene body cameras show no findings of any racial, religious, ethnic, or sexual orientation (RRES) language or indication of any anti-LGBTQ motivation associated with the assault. This remains an ongoing investigation and anyone with any further information regarding the incident can contact the Department at (203) 854-3111.”

The news release didn’t provide Parisi’s age or town of residence. Public records show he was born in 1988 and lives in Sandy Hook.

Parisi has prior arrests. In March, he pleaded guilty to false incident report second degree and was given a suspended sentence. Danbury Police made the arrest in September 2021.

Parisi was arrested July 11 in Watertown and charged with threatening second degree, breach of peace second degree, assault third degree and us of a motor vehicle without permission, according to the State Judicial Branch website. The charges are all misdemeanors and stem from a June 30 incident.

He was arrested Sept 4 in Waterbury and charged with violation of a protective order, a felony.

Mayor Harry Rilling spoke about the arrest at Wednesday’s Democratic Town Committee meeting.

“This first came to my attention yesterday when all the public media started,” Rilling said. “The Police Department has been investigating this the entire time, and through a review of everything there had been no mention, except in the social media messages yesterday, about this being a bias crime. There’s been no evidence of anybody making any comments relative to LGBTQ, so it wasn’t investigated like that immediately.”

Fitzgerald and Ruiz were expected Thursday to give statements but didn’t keep the appointment, Rilling said.

At 11:21 p.m., nine hours after police announced they’d arrested Parisi, Troupe429 had not updated its appeal for people to contact Norwalk Police and urge an arrest be made.

Thursday’s news conference will make it clear “that this is still an open investigation,” Rilling said. “If anybody has any reference to any comments that were made, or any indication that this was a bias crime, the charges can be upgraded. But up until this point, nobody has made that allegation except in social media.”

Rilling said he’d spoken with Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik and the deputy chiefs and “I’m satisfied that they’ve done everything up to this point that can possibly be done, except for asking for more statements and comments, if anybody has any further information that needs to be taken into consideration.”