Art festival in the park; online talk on racial health inequities; a private tour of seals’ new home

Art festival in Mathews Park

The Norwalk Art Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday June 26 and Sunday June 27, rain or shine, in Mathews Park, located at 295 West Ave.

According to festival producer Gordon Fine Arts’ website, original works from 100 juried artists encompassing painting, drawing, ceramics, photography, mixed media, jewelry, metal sculpture, glass, fiber and printmaking will be for sale in a wide variety of price ranges. Various special events are planned, such as a community mural project with art supplies provided. Children’s activities will include a hands-on art experience hosted by Jerry’s Artarama and the Norwalk Arts Commission. Performing artists, a poets stage, and an international food court will complement the festivities.

Concurrently, the adjacent Center for Contemporary Printmaking will conduct its annual print show and sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Neighboring Stepping Stones Museum for Children and the brand-new Norwalk Art Space will be open, and Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will offer reduced rate $5 mini tours throughout the weekend.

Festival Director and full-time exhibiting artist Sue Brown Gordon of Gordon Fine Arts also heads up the Westport Fine Arts Festival, Stamford Art Festival, Saratoga Arts Celebration and Greenwich’s Bruce Museum shows.

Delving into racial issues

“Racial Health Inequities,” a free multimedia webinar, is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. Monday June 28, according to a press release from sponsor The Unitarian Church in Westport.

Guest speaker Ministerial Health Fellowship Director Rev. Robyn Anderson will discuss racial health disparities and their historical roots.

In April of this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declared racism to be a public threat that “affects the health of our entire nation.” Ministerial Health Fellowship is a faith-based advocacy network in Connecticut confronting systemic barriers to proper medical care in Black communities. The group points to Connecticut Health Foundation reports showing that Black adults and children are far more likely to incur debilitating medical conditions than are white people.

Advance registration is required at Webinar Registration – Zoom The webinar is the second installment in The Unitarian Church in Westport’s series “Revealing History: How We Got Here, Why It Matters.”

Aquarium mainstays tour Pinniped Cove

In recognition of their longstanding support for The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, Sharon Giese and Peter and Tina Richter were among those given a special behind-the-scenes tour of the Aquarium’s enormous new seal habitat Pinniped Cove on the exhibit’s opening day.

An Aquarium member since 1990, Giese has volunteered 2,760 hours of her time since 2015. The Richters have financially supported the Aquarium since becoming members in 1998.