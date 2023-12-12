Art Space offers concert

(Contributed)

A free choir, guitar, and percussion concert performed by elementary and middle school students who took 12 weeks of classes in the Norwalk Art Space’s Petty-Drayton Music Program is set for Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 6 until 7 p.m. at the Art Space. Music Director Allegra Pin will lead the ensemble, and free pizza will be offered following the show, according to a news release.

The Art Space is located at 455 West Ave. in Norwalk. Petty-Drayton spring semester registration will be available early next year at www.thenorwalkartspace.org/music

Art Space Executive Director Duvian Montoya said, “Though performing can be nerve-racking, it is integral for the growth of students, leading them to become more confident and expressive individuals. The opportunity to come together to learn and foster community has the power to change lives. Thank you to our students, teachers, partner Intempo and our supporters Adria Petty, Charley Drayton and Bernard Drayton. It is an honor!”