Quantcast

Art Space offers concert

By


(Contributed)
(Contributed)

A free choir, guitar, and percussion concert performed by elementary and middle school students who took 12 weeks of classes in the Norwalk Art Space’s Petty-Drayton Music Program is set for Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 6 until 7 p.m. at the Art Space. Music Director Allegra Pin will lead the ensemble, and free pizza will be offered following the show, according to a news release. 

The Art Space is located at 455 West Ave. in Norwalk. Petty-Drayton spring semester registration will be available early next year at www.thenorwalkartspace.org/music

Art Space Executive Director Duvian Montoya said, “Though performing can be nerve-racking, it is integral for the growth of students, leading them to become more confident and expressive individuals. The opportunity to come together to learn and foster community has the power to change lives. Thank you to our students, teachers, partner Intempo and our supporters Adria Petty, Charley Drayton and Bernard Drayton. It is an honor!”  

Comments

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

https://vimeo.com/869933285
Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Norwalk photos: Wall Street reversal

Read More

Personnel matter puts Concord principal on leave

Manresa’s new owner proposes zoning to guide development; critics seek more time

Coalition removes lobster traps from Long Island Sound

Election results sting, but Scicchitano ‘enjoyed every second of it’

Advertisement


Recent Comments