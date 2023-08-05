Art Space offers discussion, yoga

The Norwalk Art Space, located at 455 West Ave., invites the public to two free events:
- Artist Talk moderated by curator Isabella Montenegro, accompanying the Art Space’s current exhibit “If You’re ____ & You Know It: Identifying Emotions.” Chelsea Danburg, Chris Sainato, Brett Masterson, Erin Dolan, Melissa Benedek, and Russell Miyaki will discuss their work, Sunday Aug. 27 from 3 until 4:30 p.m.
- Vinyasa flow yoga class with Sachini Welikannage for age 16 and up. Bring your own yoga mat. Sunday Aug. 20 from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m.
The Art Space and Art Space Café are open Wendnesday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Admission is always free, and the building is handicap accessible. Visit the website at www.thenorwalkartspace.org
