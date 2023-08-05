Quantcast

Art Space offers discussion, yoga

By


A sculpture outside Art Space, alongside West Avenue.

The Norwalk Art Space, located at 455 West Ave.,  invites the public to two free events:

  • Artist Talk moderated by curator Isabella Montenegro, accompanying the Art Space’s current exhibit “If You’re ____ & You Know It: Identifying Emotions.”   Chelsea Danburg, Chris Sainato, Brett Masterson, Erin Dolan, Melissa Benedek, and Russell Miyaki will discuss their work, Sunday Aug. 27 from 3 until 4:30 p.m.
  • Vinyasa flow yoga class with Sachini Welikannage for age 16 and up.  Bring your own yoga mat.  Sunday Aug. 20  from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m.

The Art Space and Art Space Café are open Wendnesday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.  Admission is always free, and the building is handicap accessible.  Visit the website at www.thenorwalkartspace.org

Comments

Leave a Reply

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

South Norwalk residents surprised by noisy helicopter

Read More

Oyster Festival headliners announced

Seaport Association’s ‘Margaritaville on the Beach’ cancelled

Wall Street Place sits covered in Tyvek, but is it ‘coming soon’?

Norwalk Planning and Zoning approves plans for South Norwalk school

Advertisement


Recent Comments