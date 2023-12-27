Art Space wins grant to support free classes

The Norwalk Art Space’s unique free art and music classes for local students got a recent boost from a $4,799 “Supporting Arts Grant.” The money comes from The National Endowment for the Arts, by way of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts. All told, $1,050,005 such grants went to 232 Connecticut organizations.

Art Space Operations Director Katy Sullivan said, “We are so grateful for this funding, which will help to keep all classes free for students. Our fall semester art students proudly displayed their artwork in a week-long exhibition early this month, and music students have been busy preparing for a public performance to cap off the semester. New classes for the spring semester will be announced in the last week of December.”

Currently featured at the Art Space is Aisha Nailah’s soul-searching “Mama’s Baby, Daddy’s Too.” According to a news release, an accompanying Artist Talk is set for 3 until 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

The Norwalk Art Space and Art Space Café are at 455 West Avenue. Admission is always free. It’s open Wednesday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Their website is at HOME | TheNorwalkArtSpace.