Arts Festival returns Friday, Fabricare recognized

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

SoNo Arts Festival resumes Friday

resumes Friday Norwalk dry cleaner wins award

wins award No fines for overdue stuff at Norwalk Public Library

A different SoNo Arts Fest

The annual SoNo Arts Festival is in full swing on Norwalk’s Washington Street, as a “safe space socially-distanced gallery walk,” in the words of a press release, with more than 50 juried artists’ works being shown within restaurant and retail spaces along the block.

Exhibitors include painter David E. Gordon, photographic & mixed media artists Nancy C. Woodward and Tracy Hambley, glass blower Jason Curtis, jewelry designer/maker Lydia Tucci, multimedia artist Mari Gyorgyey, and mixed media collage artist Matt Gabel.

Patrons have already enjoyed four days of fun and the event resumes Friday.

“The use of Washington Street retail outlets allows us to carefully manage safety protocols, as all restaurants and retailers are doing currently,” SoNo Arts Festival Director Sue Brown Gordon said in the release. “We are thrilled to be able to provide both the artists and the community with a stringent safe space event. This opportunity means the world to the artist community who have largely been prevented from making their living due to the current situation we are all challenged with.”

A key organizer of this year’s festival is AGW SoNo Partners, which owns many Washington Street properties. Company co-founder Adam Greenbaum said “When AGW first acquired the Washington Street portfolio, the tenants we spoke with all informed us of this amazing art festival and how it drew attention, people, energy, and culture to the street. It’s our pleasure to support the SoNo Arts Festival directly this year by providing it with a home.”

Mayor Harry Rilling said, “I appreciate the hard work and effort of Adam Greenbaum, AGW SoNo Partners, the SoNo Arts Festival, and local businesses for putting their heads together to develop a safe and fun way to hold this event.”

Exhibits are said to be at these Washington Street addresses: 68, 132 A+C, 136, 119, 123, 127, and 135. Face masks are required, and safe space mandates will be enforced.

The hours are:

Friday Oct. 16: 4-9 p.m.

Oct. 16: 4-9 p.m. Saturday Oct. 17: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Oct. 17: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday Oct. 18: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Norwalk business honored for environmental effort

Fabricare Laundry and Dry Cleaning Service of Norwalk has won the Aquarion Water Company 2020 “Environmental Champion Award” in the small business category. 2020 marks the 10th year of Bridgeport-based Aquarion’s environmental awards program.

A press relates states that “More than 10 years ago, Fabricare was the first dry cleaner in the region to fully eliminate plastic garment bags in favor of reusable ‘Fab Bags.’ Since that time, Fabricare alone has removed over 60,000 large, single use plastic garment bags from circulation. More than a year ago, Fabricare introduced its innovative Fab Earth Program which encourages customers to fill their Fab Bag with all the packaging and dry cleaning materials they receive with their dry cleaning – hangers, plastic, cardboard and tissue – and leave it for Fabricare to pick up and then either reuse or recycle. Fabricare has recycled and reused hundreds of pounds of materials since starting the program.”

Fabricare info is here.

Owned by Eversource, Aquarion is the public water supply company for 52 municipalities in Connecticut, also serving customers in Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company’s stated mission is “to act as a responsible steward of the environment and to assist the communities it serves in promoting sustainable practices.” More info about Aquarion’s 2020 environmental award winners is at www.aquarionwater.com/ champions.

Return your overdue materials, no worries

“The public is reminded that due to COVID-19 there are no fines or fees for overdue materials from the Norwalk Public Libraries,” Mayor Harry Rilling’s Sunday update said. “While overdue notices will continue to be sent, when materials are returned no fines will be charged. Materials can be returned in exterior drop boxes. To reserve materials, library card holders can use Sidewalk Service which is available Monday – Saturday. Visit norwalkpl.org for more information.”

The library is closed today, Oct. 12, for Columbus Day and/or Indigenous People’s Day.