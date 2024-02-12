Quantcast

At your fingertips: City Meetings for this week

By


Here’s the lineup of meetings for the upcoming week. You know the drill:

Board of Estimate & Taxation: February 12, 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89521264656?pwd=TUZ2bUtmVXo2WloyUVdjd1VJcTdEZz09#success

Conservation Commission/Inland Wetland Agency: February 13, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84802345791?pwd=N2FaTXBvSUxBeEVFRmZrbXhORWJVZz09#success

Special Meeting of the Common Council: February 13, 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86936569071?pwd=L282L1B0aTBSNHhxRmRBUnVYNFA2Zz09#success

Common Council Meeting: February 13, 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86936569071?pwd=L282L1B0aTBSNHhxRmRBUnVYNFA2Zz09#success

Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee of The Common Council: February 14, 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85739245126#success

Pension Board: February 14, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86989213763?pwd=bjY1RDZMVUZUY3FncFZsMzlJSzcwdz09#success

Planning & Zoning Commission Special Meeting: February 14, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success

Recreation, Parks & Cultural Affairs Committee of the Common Council: February 14, 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89070443665?pwd=ajg2My9DYWhWOFdNQm9CVXI5bTZyUT09#success

Finance and Claims Committee of the Common Council Public Hearing followed by a Special Meeting: February 15, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83159676729?pwd=S0NvVVFBRi9pREpuR0F3cWZobGhXQT09#success

Norwalk Transit District: February 15, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: 275 Wilson Ave (Norwalk)

Oak Hills Park Authority: February 15, 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85102286021#success

Zoning Board of Appeals: February 15, 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84954532451#success

https://vimeo.com/869933285
