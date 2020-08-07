Backpacks, breastfeeding, a SoNo restaurant service and a warning

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements:

A “Backpack –School Supplies’ Drive” is planned by the Open-Door Shelter and Domestic Violence Center from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Smilow Life Center in South Norwalk.

The event is being promoted by Norwalk Democrats, chiefly State Rep. Lucy Dathan (D-142), who is being challenged for reelection by her predecessor, former State Rep. Fred Wilms, a Republican.

“As Norwalk families prepare to get back to school in the fall, whether in person or in virtual classrooms, students of all ages still will require the basics to support their learning,” Dathan said in a press release. “Now more than ever, we need to help them safely assemble the items they normally would be shopping for in crowded stores. Let’s provide them with essential tools to ease the return to school and face the challenges ahead.”

What’s needed:

Backpacks

Loose-leaf notebook paper

Pink eraser

Glue sticks

Crayons

Highlighters

Pencil sharpeners

Pens

Markers

Colored pencils

Scissors (younger and older students)

Index cards (3”x5”)

Pocket folders

1 and 5 subject notebooks

Rulers

Pen & Pencil cases

Calculators (middle/high school)

Lunchboxes and reusable lunch bags

Mini hand sanitizer

You can take any of the above to the Smilow Life Center, located at 55 Chestnut St., Saturday morning or donate online at OpenDoorShelter.org/Donations.

Promoting breastfeeding

Research shows that breastfeeding is good for both baby and mother, but mothers need support. So the Norwalk Health Department is recognizing World Breastfeeding Week this week and National Breastfeeding Month through August to raise awareness.

“Breastfeeding isn’t just about milk,” a press release quoted Kestine Osbourne, MS, RD, CLC, WIC Nutritionist as saying. “It’s also about a loving bond and a gift that lasts a lifetime.”

Babies who receive only breast milk for their first six months are less likely to develop a wide range of chronic and acute diseases, including ear infections, diarrheal diseases, asthma, obesity, and respiratory illnesses, the release said. Mothers also benefit from breastfeeding with a decreased risk for breast and ovarian cancers.

“However, exclusive breastfeeding can be challenging, and mothers need a team of helpers and healthcare professionals to support them so they can achieve their goals,” it said. “This breastfeeding team can include family, friends, physicians, nurses, midwives, employers, and childcare providers. Together, the breastfeeding team provides information to boost confidence, protects mothers from criticism, gives reassurance, and lends a hand to help breastfeeding mothers succeed.”

“The Health Department educates, encourages, and supports mothers in their breastfeeding goals through the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program and other outreach efforts. In addition to providing education and support, the Health Department also offers a private space at the office for clients to breastfeed or pump,” it said.

Moms can be helped by a knowledgeable team, with members such as a peer counselor, certified lactation counselor, or an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant® (IBCLC®), according to the Health Department. “In addition, employers can support their employees’ breastfeeding goals in several ways, including providing paid maternity leave, offering private locked space in the office for pumping, and allowing flexible break times.”

For more information:

Norwalk To-Go

“Norwalk To-Go, a custom take-out and delivery platform designed to support Norwalk restaurants, began taking orders on Monday,” a press release said.

Local real estate collective AGW SoNo Partners is assisting its restaurant tenants with their newly developed/enhanced take-out and delivery portion of their businesses by fully funding the platform, meaning they’re not being gouged by the 30 percent fee that third party delivery companies charge, the release said, naming Uber Eats, Seamless, Grubhub, and DoorDash.

“Adding to the platform’s appeal, consumer delivery and service fees are practically cut in half and faster delivery is possible due to Norwalk To-Go’s private delivery company,” the release said.

AGW’s portfolio includes 25 properties on Washington Street Historic District, eight of them restaurants, the release said.

Stay alive – use your portable generator safely

A portable generator can be a lifesaver when the power goes out by keeping the electricity on and appliances running in your home. But a portable generator can also cost you your life if it’s not used properly.

“Generators produce extremely high levels of poisonous carbon monoxide (CO),” a Norwalk Fire Department press release said. “So much, in fact, that it can take just a few minutes for the CO from a portable generator to kill you and your family. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) latest data, an average of 65 people die due to CO poisoning associated with generators each year. More than 400 people die each year in the U.S. from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

So how can you protect your family and prevent this from happening to you, too? The Norwalk Fire Department and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommend the following:

Never use a portable generator inside your home, garage, basement, crawlspace, shed or semi-enclosed area such as a porch. CO can seep into the house through open windows, doors or any type of vents.

your home, garage, basement, crawlspace, shed or semi-enclosed area such as a porch. CO can seep into the house through open windows, doors or any type of vents. Use portable generators outside only , at least 20 feet from the house and away from windows, vents and other people’s homes too.

, at least 20 feet from the house and away from windows, vents and other people’s homes too. Use outdoor-rated long extension cords to run power from the generator into your home.

to run power from the generator into your home. Install carbon monoxide alarms in your home, one on every level and outside each separate sleeping area. If you choose a plug-in type CO alarm, make sure that it also has battery backup. Test alarms monthly. Replace them if they fail to respond correctly when tested.

in your home, one on every level and outside each separate sleeping area. If you choose a plug-in type CO alarm, make sure that it also has battery backup. Test alarms monthly. Replace them if they fail to respond correctly If you start to feel sick, dizzy or weak while a portable generator is in use, get outside to fresh air right away. Then call 911. If you live in an area without access to 911, call your fire department.

while a portable generator is in use, get outside to fresh air right away. Then call 911. If you live in an area without access to 911, call your fire department. Never enter an enclosed or semi-enclosed area where a generator is or has been operating. Lethal levels of CO can still be present for several hours after a generator has stopped running.

“The Norwalk Fire Department wants residents to know that you cannot see or smell deadly CO,” it said. “If you use a portable generator when the power goes out, make sure you use it safely.”