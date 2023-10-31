Be kind and respectful no matter who you vote for

When I was growing up, I was taught to be kind and respectful to everyone. My mom often repeated the adage, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” These are lessons that my husband and I have passed down to our own children and talk about often.

We talk about how you can and should disagree with others, and you don’t have to like everyone, and they won’t all like you, and that is OK. But disagreeing with someone is completely different than being disrespectful to someone. You can have a conversation and exchange ideas that are different and learn from one another, but at no time should you be unkind or put anyone down because of it.

No matter who you vote for on November 7th (and I hope everyone will get out and vote and have their voices heard), please do so with kindness and respect of everyone running and each other.

Anyone who steps up to run for an office is doing so because they want to improve their community and do what they can to support the people who live there.

When we heckle, sneer, laugh at, or say unkind things to people, whether it be in private or in public, it reflects poorly on all of us and it does not set a good example for our children.

I have found in the past week during my in-district forum and beyond that there are very kind and supportive people in our community and for them I am forever grateful. And there are unfortunately people who want to tear me and others down. Again, disagreements are fine when constructive and respectful, but when it goes beyond that, the only thing it does to me is make me want to fight harder for those that are kind and want what’s best for our future.

And if anyone every treated my opponent the way I was treated, I would shut it down. Everyone deserves to be heard, listened to, and respected during the campaign. I hope even if we disagree on all other things, we can agree on that. Please vote on November 7th with kindness and respect.

Jenn McMurrer

Common Council candidate, District C (incumbent)