Benefit for Ramirez; Christmas tree and yard waste info

NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk information for your consideration:

Lift weights in fundraiser for Ramirez

Christmas tree pickups begin Monday

Yard waste site winter hours

‘Fighting glioblastoma is not a job given to the weak’

Crossfit Norwalk is hosting a morning workout on New Year’s Eve to benefit Cesar Ramirez, a 32-year veteran of the Norwalk Police Department.

“He recently learned that he has an aggressive brain tumor, glioblastoma, and is in the fight for his life. This workout is crafted for any fitness level, in an effort to raise money for Cesar. All proceeds directly benefit Cesar and his family,” Crossfit states on EventBrite.

Tickets are $35; all proceeds benefit Ramirez and his family. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Dec. 31 and the workout begins at 9 a.m. Crossfit is located at 30 Muller Ave.

Christmas tree pickups

City residents who receive garbage collection will have their Christmas trees picked up Monday Jan. 6–Friday Jan. 10, and Monday Jan. 13–Friday Jan. 17. Trees need to be curbside by 6 a.m. on Monday, with no lights, decorations, or plastic bags. Once the truck passes through, it won’t return until the following week.

Yard waste site winter schedule

The Smith Street yard waste site will be open for Christmas tree and yard waste and disposal from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 11 and Saturday Jan. 18.

Otherwise, beginning Monday, Jan. 6, the site’s winter hours will be Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The scale closes for lunch from about 12-12:30 p.m.

The site may also close due to winter weather or at DPW discretion. Updated closing info will be at norwalkct.org

Spring season reopening will be on Monday Mar. 30.

More information is at norwalkct.org or by calling the Customer Service Center at (203) 854-3200.