BET member looks askance at Parking Authority’s expected $1.4 million from tickets

NORWALK, Conn. — Parking ticket revenue caught the Board of Estimate and Taxation’s attention Monday during a budget review.

The Norwalk Parking Authority has estimated that it will take in $676,027 in revenue from parking meters in the coming fiscal year and nearly $1.4 million in violations. BET member Anne Yang led questioning of the ticketing practice, suggesting a study be done based on her suspicion that it’s damaging businesses.

“Just from personal experience and from listening to other people … the ability to get a $25 ticket within like five minutes (of a meter expiring) is a hindrance to the economic activity (on Wall and Water Streets),” she said.

James Travers, Director of Transportation, Mobility, and Parking (TMP), said the opposite happened in Liberty Square.

The Parking Authority’s budget forecasts $6.6 million in revenue and $6.45 million in expenses.

Revenue

Monthly $2,355,698

Transient $2,451,215

Meters $676,027

Violations $1,384,396

Sales tax/refunds ($326,020)



Expenses

Payroll/benefits $1,810,900

All other operating expenses $2,628,300

City support charges $760,525

Debt service $1,255,121

The Authority collected $1,440,232 in violations in FY22 and projects $1,287,880 this fiscal year, its budget states.

Projected expenses are up, estimated at just under $6 million this fiscal year and projected at $6,454,844 in FY24.

Travers said the Authority plans to add customer service personnel at the South Norwalk train station and create a customer service station on the New Haven-bound side. A maintenance worker is planned. Authority members deferred some expenses during the pandemic but are now planning to do that maintenance and update meters that take credit cards. The train station and the Maritime Garage are slated for new gate systems, lighting systems will be upgraded and more EV chargers are planned.

Yang asked about tickets.

Travers said it’s not easy to calculate how many tickets the revenue estimate represents as people pay more the longer they wait to pay the tickets, and violation fees vary. As for the meter revenue, that varies as well given different prices for different areas.

She asked if there has been an economic analysis showing whether ticketing helps the local economy or is a hindrance.

“I can tell you, in any community, when you have managed parking, that’s when you have a build of economic development,” Travers said.

The Authority took over management of the Liberty Square parking lot about four years ago. Travers said Monday that it’s increased the number of businesses there.

Wall Street businesses requested managed parking, he said.

She repeated her question. He said no, no study has been done but managed parking consistently has good results nationwide.

BET Chairman Ed Abrams pointed out that the BET doesn’t manage line items in the Parking Authority’s budget, but rather looks at it and decides whether it is fair and balanced overall.

BET member Troy Jellerette asked what the average violation fee is.

They range from $25 to $150, Travers said. Seasonal beach parking tickets are higher and the Authority enforces safety rules, with blocking a fire hydrant or blocking a lane resulting in a $60 ticket.

The most common ticket is $25 for an expired meter, with $5 off if it’s paid within 24 hours, he said. “We are seeing a little bit of an uptick of people paying the tickets later, which has increased to a higher dollar amount.”

The collection rate is 80-85%, Laz Parking Vice President Stathis Manousos said. Travers cautioned that you can’t then determine the actual number of violations the estimated $1.4 million represents, because of all the variables. Plus, some violations occur in lots without meters. “Parking incorrectly in one of the garages will also result in a violation.”

Travers eventually pointed out that the budget was up for a vote and said the Parking Authority meets monthly and offers time for public comments.

The budget was approved 4-0-1, with Yang abstaining.

