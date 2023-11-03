Quantcast

Beth Israel Chabad presents informative music talk

Musicologist Gil Harel, Ph.D. (Contributed)

An evening of solidarity with Israel will take place on Tuesday Nov.  28 at 7 p.m. when musicologist Gil Harel, Ph.D. speaks on Israeli music, plays piano, and presents a big-screen slide show in Music of Israel, Our People, Our Land at Beth Israel Chabad, 40 King St., Norwalk. 

Harel teaches music history and theory at CT State Naugatuck Valley (formerly known as Naugatuck Valley Community College). A Connecticut Board of Regents Teaching Awardee and six-time recipient of the American Federation of Teachers’ Merit Award for Exemplary Service to the College,  he also conducts the school’s choral ensembles, and is musical director of theater productions.

Light refreshments will be served according to a news release. Admission costs $18 per person. To attend, RSVP to www.bethisraelchabad.org.

