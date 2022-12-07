Biagiarelli highlights Grand List reductions, software issues

NORWALK, Conn. — Software issues have been holding up the Norwalk Tax Collector’s efforts to send bills out. While the collection percentage is “right where we need to be,” the levy has “been significantly reduced due to court stipulated judgments for taxpayers who have appealed their assessments,” Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli said Monday.

Biagiarelli’s figures show a $2 million drop in the 2021 Grand List for real estate and a $4.4 million drop in personal property.

The tax collection rate at the end of November is 55.24%, Biagiarelli said to the Board of Estimate and Taxation. Normally, her office would be in the second installment billing period but a software upgrade “was not without its issues on it, it caused us to basically have trouble even closing our month out for October. And then again for November.”

Norwalk is the last Connecticut municipality to use Munis and would shift to Quality Data Systems (QDS), Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz said in February. The Council Council on July 26 approved a $125,000 agreement with Quality Data Service (QDS) to provide tax assessment software, on a 11-1-0 vote, with Council member Bryan Meek (R-District D) the lone dissenter.

The shift to QDS was expected by September but there were “delays, none of which were not our fault,” Dachowitz said Monday. The Tax Assessor and Tax Collector therefore have to use a Munis upgrade for six months.

“The problem is Munis knows we’re the only ones in Connecticut that use their module, and they know that we’re migrating off of it in six months. So when they have limited resources for customer support, the tax module for us is almost the last in the priority pecking order,” Dachowitz said.

City staff is making it work, with one imperfect solution after another, he said. “It’s literally day by day, we’re watching what happens, what’s working, and how do we get it done.”

Additionally, there have been problems getting data from the Department of Motor Vehicles, Biagiarelli and Dachowitz said. Biagiarelli expects a motor vehicle bill mailing to go out within 10 days.

While the software upgrade has been “very, very challenging,” the data conversion for the expected QDS arrival in March and April “is going very well,” Biagiarelli said.

As for the tax levy, Dachowitz agreed “the amount to be collected keeps moving based on the adjustments during the year based on negotiations or settlements or court judgments.”

Biagiarelli’s stats:

Fiscal Year 2022-2023 (2021 Grand List)

Automobile-regular

Original levy: $27.605.498.25

Adjusted tax collections June 22-Oct 22: $23,413,244.38

Collection percentage: 84.81%

Corrected levy: $27,262.575.86

Change in levy: $342,922.60 decrease

Collection percentage: 85.88%

Personal property

Original levy: $26,217.238.98

Adjusted tax collections June 22-Oct 22: $12,168,076.98

Collection percentage: 46.40%

Corrected levy: $21,819,922.75

Change in levy: $4,397,316.23 decrease

Collection percentage: 55.76%

Real estate

Original levy: $315,360,461.09

Adjusted tax collections June 22-Oct 22: $161,000,525.22

Collection percentage: 51.05%

Corrected levy: $313,290,250.79

Change in levy: $2,070,210.30 decrease

Collection percentage: 51.39%

Total tax

Original levy: $369,183,198.32

Adjusted tax collections June 22-Oct 22: $196,579,546.58

Collection percentage: 53.25%

Corrected levy: $362,372,749.19

Change in levy: $6,810,449.13 decrease

Collection percentage: 54.25%

Fiscal Year 2021-2022 (2020 Grand List)

Automobile-regular

Original levy: $21,672,160.18

Tax collections June 21-Oct 21: $18,949,816.64

Collection percentage: 87.44%

Corrected levy: $21,396,973.17

Change in levy: $275, 187.01 decrease

Collection percentage 53.11%

Personal property

Original levy: $22,966,731.64

Adjusted tax collections June 21-Oct 21: $12,218,879.45

Collection percentage: 53.20%

Corrected levy: $23,004,764.00

Change in levy: $38,032.36 increase

Collection percentage: 53.11%

Real estate

Original levy: $308,716,745.40

Adjusted tax collections June 21-Oct 21: $159,111,142.73

Collection percentage: 51.54%

Corrected levy: $305,124,965.32

Change in levy: 3,591,780.00 decrease

Collection percentage: 52.15%

Total tax

Original levy: $353,355,637.22

Adjusted tax collections June 21-Oct 21: $190,279,838.82

Collection percentage: 53.85%

Corrected levy: $349,526,702.49

Change in levy: $3,828,934.73 decrease

Collection percentage: 54.44%

As shown, the 2020 Grand List decreased $3,828,934.73 due to challenged property tax assessments and the 2021 Grand List decreased $6,810,449.13.

“The change in the levy is significantly down,” Biagiarelli said. “So we’re just bringing that to your attention just so that you’re aware of it.”

Dec 2022 tax report

Dec 2022 tax report stats