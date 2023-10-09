Bike/Walk Commission asks for your assistance

Norwalk’s Bike/Walk Commission asks residents to fill out a survey needed for Norwalk to join the 500+ U.S. municipalities deemed, “Bicycle Friendly Communities” by the League of American Bicyclists. The survey is at www.surveymonkey.com/r/BFC_Fall23. A news release says it’ll take 10-15 minutes to complete. Submission deadline is Friday Oct. 20.
According to the League’s website, criteria for the Bicycle Friendly Community designation include “Five E’s”
- Equity and accessibility for everyone.
- Engineering safe and convenient places to ride and park.
- Education giving people of all ages and abilities the skills and confidence to ride.
- Encouragement via a welcoming bike culture.
- Evaluation and planning for biking as a safe and viable transportation option.
The League of American Bicyclists’ website is at The League of American Bicyclists | League of American Bicyclists (bikeleague.org).
Visit the Norwalk Bike/Walk Commission Facebook page at Facebook.
Leave a Reply
You must Register or Login to post a comment.