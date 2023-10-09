Bike/Walk Commission asks for your assistance

Norwalk’s Bike/Walk Commission asks residents to fill out a survey needed for Norwalk to join the 500+ U.S. municipalities deemed, “Bicycle Friendly Communities” by the League of American Bicyclists. The survey is at www.surveymonkey.com/r/BFC_Fall23. A news release says it’ll take 10-15 minutes to complete. Submission deadline is Friday Oct. 20.

According to the League’s website, criteria for the Bicycle Friendly Community designation include “Five E’s”

The League of American Bicyclists’ website is at The League of American Bicyclists | League of American Bicyclists (bikeleague.org).

Visit the Norwalk Bike/Walk Commission Facebook page at Facebook.