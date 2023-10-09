Quantcast

Bike/Walk Commission asks for your assistance

By


Once Around the City cube

Norwalk’s Bike/Walk Commission asks residents to fill out a survey needed for Norwalk to join the 500+ U.S. municipalities deemed, “Bicycle Friendly Communities” by the League of American Bicyclists.  The survey is at  www.surveymonkey.com/r/BFC_Fall23.  A news release says it’ll take 10-15 minutes to complete.  Submission deadline is Friday Oct. 20. 

According to the League’s website, criteria for the Bicycle Friendly Community designation include “Five E’s”

The League of American Bicyclists’ website is at The League of American Bicyclists | League of American Bicyclists (bikeleague.org).

Visit the Norwalk Bike/Walk Commission Facebook page at Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Norwalk Police arrest two on gun and narcotics charges

Read More

Protests against Waterfront plan includes Committee Chairman’s resignation

Resiliency consultants propose raising South Norwalk roads to provide flood escape routes

Norwalk spending $75K on Halloween event at SoNo 50

DiScala Co. celebrates a century in business

Advertisement


Recent Comments