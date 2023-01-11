Blake named interim NPD Deputy Chief

NORWALK, Conn. — Terry Blake has been named interim Deputy Police Chief, replacing James Walsh, who became interim Chief when Chief Thomas Kulhawik retired.

Blake has been a Norwalk police officer since October 1998, beginning his career in the Patrol Division and Community Police, according to Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews. He has worked his way up, first by being assigned to the Special Services Division in 2003, then when he was assigned to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force in 2006, also being promoted to detective that year. He became a sergeant and then a lieutenant; he was also assigned to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force from 2006-2009 and the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force from 2009-2012. In 2015 he was assigned to the Community Services Unit, which later became the Community Police Services Division, and in 2020 was assigned to the Special Victims Unit.

He also President of the Norwalk Police Benevolent Association.

Kulhawik retired in December.

That was expected, Lt. David O’Connor, president of Police Union Local 1727, said.

“I will miss him. I enjoyed working with him,” O’Connor said. Union members sometimes “pushed” Kulhawik and “tested his position a little bit,” but “he always kept a very even keel and a very measured tone. And even though I am sure that deep down a lot of the things, or some of the things angered him greatly, he never showed it. He’s a good guy, he was a good chief.”

He looks forward to working with Walsh. “I think he’s bringing in a fresh perspective,” O’Connor said. “He’s got a couple of things he wants to change; they’re all small changes…we’ll work with him to make the transition as smooth as possible, within the rights of the employee, to make the changes that are reasonable.”

Woods Matthews said the Police Commission will appoint permanent leadership at its Jan. 23 meeting.