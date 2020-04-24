BMHS ’17 grad dies from COVID-19

NORWALK, Conn. —A Norwalk young person’s life has been cut short by COVID-19.

Sher Enriquez graduated from Brien McMahon High School in 2017, according to a Facebook post. She worked as a desk attendant at Bowlmor Lanes, a job she had held since September.

Enriquez “had been seriously ill for several weeks due to COVID-19,” Center for Global Studies Director Julie Parham said on the CGS Newsboard Facebook page.

“She was a lovely, sweet, artistic young woman who brought much joy and kindness to our little community. We are lucky we had a chance to spend four lovely years with her. Godspeed, Sher. Our hearts are with you,” Parham wrote.

Enriquez hailed from Stamford, her Facebook page said. She had two nicknames: Sher and Chairnobyl. All of her paychecks went to attending concerts, she joked. Other posts indicate she like Doctor Who, and she referred to herself as a “fandom veteran.” She had previously worked as a front desk receptionist at Velo-CT.

In February, Enriquez announced that for her birthday she wanted people to donate to Planned Parenthood. In 2017, announced support for DACA.

A person responding to Parham’s post called Enriquez, “A beautiful soul that will forever be missed.”