BMHS alumni plan Hall of Fame ceremony

Brien McMahon High School Alumni Association’s new Hall of Fame inductees are Lisa Wilson Grant (class of 1981), B.J. Lawless (class of 1990), and Alexander Restrepo (posthumous inductee, class of 1977).  According to a news release, the public is invited to the Association’s ninth induction ceremony and reception on Sunday Oct. 22 from 2 until 5 p.m. in the Global Studies Community Room at BMHS, 300 Highland Avenue, Norwalk.      

For more info, and to RSVP (deadline is Saturday Oct. 14), contact Alumni Association Chair Lisa Palladino at (203) 246-6219, or email [email protected].    

