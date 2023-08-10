BMHS grad takes fight for equity to U.S. DoE conference in D.C.

Samantha Przybisiki at a U.S. Department of Education conference in Washington D.C. (Contributed)

NORWALK, Conn. — As a freshman at Brien McMahon High School, Samantha Przybiski saw a swastika written in marker on her desk. Przybiski, a Jewish-American from West Norwalk who graduated in the spring of 2023, was shocked but she rather than lose her composure she dutifully reported the incident and the school cleaned up the hateful symbol.

Yet that incident also helped inform her actions and guide her future. Przybiski recently attended a conference in Washington, D.C., held by the U.S. Department of Education, titled “Free to Learn: Inclusion, Rights, and Accommodations For All Faiths and None.” The gathering was designed to combat the miscommunication that surrounds various religions in education, from Judaism and Islam to atheism and agnosticism. Przybiski was the only student and youngest speaker at the 24-hour conference.

“Although I wouldn’t call it a battle for equality, I have been fighting for equity for all students within my community for as long as I can remember,” Przybiski said. “My fight for equity began in elementary school and grew throughout my experiences in middle school and high school. When I was able to get involved in change-making at Brien McMahon, I jumped at the opportunity.”

What's the difference between equality and equity?

This illustration is “amazing,” Samantha Przybisiki said. “The idea is that we’re all different, so naturally we all need different things to be able to truly have the same opportunities for success. Equality gives us progress but equity gives us results and change.” (Interaction Institute for Social Change | Artist: Angus Maguire)

“I like to define equality as the first step towards equity. Equality in simplicity means giving everyone the same rights or opportunities regardless of background, story, religion, race etc.,” Przybisiki said in an email. “Equity however is going beyond that, it means analyzing what different groups need to be able to succeed and arming them with the tools and resources they need to do so, which may vary from person to person.”

Last February, Przybiski was invited to sit on a panel with Doug Emhoff, the Second Gentleman of the United States, and Maggie Siddiqi, director of the DOE’s Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships.

“The conference was educational,” she said. “I think there’s a lot more work to be done over the next few years, and although I don’t know exactly where we’ll be in the fight, I’m excited to work alongside many more amazing activists and changemakers and look forward to seeing the progress that I know we’re capable of achieving.”

Przybiski also participated in a second panel, “Defining Democracy, It Takes All of Us,” rubbing elbows with Deborah Lipstadt, the U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism; David Hogg, founder of March for Our Lives; and the Rev. Stephen Green, Saint Luke AME Church pastor and the chair of Faith for Black Lives.

Samantha Przybisiki, second from left, July 18 at a U.S. Department of Education conference in Washington D.C. Standing in the middle is Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.(Contributed)

As a student at McMahon, Przybiski co-founded McMahon Students Support Equality in Education, a club that co-wrote the curriculum for two classes now offered by the high school, both taught by Thomas McBryde. The club was involved in a campaign to hire a more diverse staff for Norwalk Public Schools. Przybiski also testified in favor of Juneteenth becoming a legal holiday in Connecticut.

Przybiski believes that while there’s been some improvement, antisemitism and other forms of religious prejudice still exists in Norwalk Public Schools, as while NPS students get an education just by being part of a diverse student population throughout her high school experience some of her classmates were misguided. “Racial and equity is key for McMahon,” she said.

Przybiski will major in political science and Judaic studies at Brandeis University in Waltham, MA.

