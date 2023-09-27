Quantcast

BMHS student named National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalist

By


Once Around the City cube

Rosemary Strickland, a Brien McMahon High School student, is named one of  16,000 National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists, placing her in an elite group representing less than 1% of this year’s U.S. high school seniors.

Strickland entered the competition as one of 1.3 million students from 21,000 high schools who took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.  Semifinalist designations were then based on test score, academic record, a self-penned essay, and a recommendation by a high school official.   Each state was allocated a number of Semifinalists proportional to the state’s percentage of graduating seniors nationwide.

Next February, roughly 95% of the 16,000 Semifinalists will be designated Finalists, after which 7,140 victorious Merit Scholars will be named in four announcements between April and July.   According to a news release, almost $28 million worth of scholarships will be awarded, funded by 320 colleges, universities, and businesses.

Nina Meyer-Mitchell of Norwalk and William Traub of Wilton, both students at the Center for Global Studies in Norwalk, were commended for their high scores in the competition.

375,000 Merit Scholars have been named since the program’s 1955 inception.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Norwalk photos: West Norwalk upzoning? P&Z director says no.

Read More

Norwalk political notes: The election develops

Norwalk plans $50M wastewater treatment upgrade to meet consent order requirements

Norwalk photos: Grumman Avenue overpass

Residents raise concerns over Norwalk Waterfront Industrial Study

Advertisement


Recent Comments