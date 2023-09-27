BMHS student named National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalist

Rosemary Strickland, a Brien McMahon High School student, is named one of 16,000 National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists, placing her in an elite group representing less than 1% of this year’s U.S. high school seniors.

Strickland entered the competition as one of 1.3 million students from 21,000 high schools who took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Semifinalist designations were then based on test score, academic record, a self-penned essay, and a recommendation by a high school official. Each state was allocated a number of Semifinalists proportional to the state’s percentage of graduating seniors nationwide.

Next February, roughly 95% of the 16,000 Semifinalists will be designated Finalists, after which 7,140 victorious Merit Scholars will be named in four announcements between April and July. According to a news release, almost $28 million worth of scholarships will be awarded, funded by 320 colleges, universities, and businesses.

Nina Meyer-Mitchell of Norwalk and William Traub of Wilton, both students at the Center for Global Studies in Norwalk, were commended for their high scores in the competition.

375,000 Merit Scholars have been named since the program’s 1955 inception.