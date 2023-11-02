BMHS students dismissed early due to threat

Brien McMahon High School students were sent home early Thursday due to a threat, Norwalk Police said.

On Thursday morning, NPD “received a report of a threatening nature being made towards students and staff of Brien McMahon High School,” a news release said. “School Resources Officers were immediately notified, and additional Officers were sent to the school to bolster security. Notification was made to the Public Safety Director of Norwalk Public Schools who placed the school into secure mode as officers checked the facility.”

Detectives immediately began investigating who made the threat, the release said. Students were dismissed safely at 12:30 p.m.