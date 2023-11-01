Board of Education, District A: Samantha Pleasants

Samantha Pleasants. (Contributed)

District A, Democrat

Describe how your occupation assists you in serving on the Board of Education and give three brief but specific examples.

I am currently a substitute teacher in Bridgeport. My position gives me insight into the realities of education. I have used my experience in Norwalk Public schools as a para educator and implied them at my position in Bridgeport. I have first hand experience creating lesson plans, real time teaching, staying after later to help students during office hours, taking time after hours to grade work, and juggling all of that with my personal life. I have experience coordinating with administration and family’s/parents on student progress and other issues, so I know the frustrations that parents have when it comes to education.

What do you see as the top three issues facing our school system?

One of the greatest challenges facing Norwalk Public schools is maintaining and increasing staff and student moral. There is too much turn around and a lack of people. I think we can fix this issue with recruiting, better working conditions, and support. Another challenge is absenteeism and retention, we need to figure out a way to decrease these numbers. Number three is Increasing collaboration between staff, school Admin, and Central Office BUT also parents/families. We need to hear everyone’s voice and opinion.

Teacher burnout is a real issue for districts around the country. What do you plan to do to alleviate this in Norwalk?

I think that there needs to be more structure and more support staff in the classroom. I think that this may seem difficult to achieve right now but if we all come together it is possible.

There is a constant public battle between city government, the school board, and concerned citizens. It seems that all are “dug in” with their positions, eager to “defeat” the other to win their own agenda. What would you specifically propose to bring all groups to the table to solve issues rather than fight about them? Policy changes and revisions can certainly be part of your answer.

I would propose more events that engender unity between the different groups with different interest in the issues. I think that more unity would bring together more agreements, with a common goal of ensuring the best for Norwalk students.

Information compiled by Bob Giolitto, a volunteer.