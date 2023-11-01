Board of Education, District B: Howard White

Howard White. (Nancy Chapman)

District B, Democrat

Describe how your occupation assists you in serving on the Board of Education and give three brief but specific examples.

As a deputy superintendent with the state of Connecticut’s Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center for over 21 years, an active member of the Stamford school system for over 31 years in several capacities, which include restorative behavioral management coordinator, in-school suspension moderator, mentor, tutor, and recently retired basketball coach of 34 years, I’m well rounded in several different aspects of the educational system.

My role as deputy superintendent requires commitment, understanding, leadership skills, patience, and knowledge of governmental policies and procedures. This position requires collaborating with social workers, psychiatrists, and Fairfield County and New Haven County schools.

As a Stamford school systems employee, I currently work with children enrolled in the alternative school, In this position I work closely with students, teachers, parents, and school administrators at all levels.

Coaching entailed building personal relationships with students, parents, and teachers. Strong leader, lead by example.

Each of these positions requires commitment, leadership, and problem-solving skills as well as compassion, and an open mind. Each position requires listening to all parties when striving for solutions.

What do you see as the top three issues facing our school system?

Allocation of funding, social and emotional behavioral issues, and teacher compensation are the top three issues facing our school system.

Teacher burnout is a real issue for districts around the country – what do you plan to do to alleviate this in Norwalk?

Build a teacher-parent-student-community collaboration to share the stress that is solely on teachers. This would include increasing the professional learning community. It would also allow teachers sitting on committees with upper management to voice their opinions to lead to a better understanding of issues.

There is a constant public battle between city government, the school board, and concerned citizens. It seems that all are “dug in” with their positions, eager to “defeat” the other to win their own agenda. What would you specifically propose to bring all groups to the table to solve issues rather than fight about them? Policy changes and revisions can certainly be part of your answer.

Listening with an open mind to all parties’ points of view is very important. My vision is to create a collaboration group comprised of all parties.

Information compiled by Bob Giolitto, a volunteer.