Board of Education, District D: Ashley Gulyas

Ashley Gulyas. (Contributed)

District D, Democrat

Describe how your occupation assists you in serving on the Board of Education and give three brief but specific examples.

I am currently in my 15th year of teaching music at independent schools in Fairfield County, so I would say my occupation will assist me very well in serving on the Board of Education! I am very aware of the many challenges facing teachers and look forward to being an advocate for educators’ needs and perspectives. I am also very aware of the way education has changed in recent years and the unique challenges we have faced with students’ emotional regulation and classroom behaviors following the Covid-19 pandemic. Lastly, in addition to being a teacher, I am a Norwalk Public Schools parent of a Kindergartener, so I would bring a current parent’s perspective and experience to the Board as well.

What do you see as the top three issues facing our school system?

The first challenge is teacher satisfaction and retention. I am prepared to ask the hard questions to ensure that teachers have been consulted about new requirements and initiatives. Our second challenge is ensuring that our diverse communities feel included. I am committed to fostering a true sense of belonging for all children and their families, especially our multilingual learners. Lastly, we must ensure a safe and supportive environment for our marginalized communities. As book bans spread like wildfire across the country, we must send the message that all are welcome and safe here. I stand for inclusive

Teacher burnout is a real issue for districts around the country – what do you plan to do to alleviate this in Norwalk?

There is so much work and a huge overhaul to our country’s educational system needed to truly alleviate teacher burnout, but locally, I would start by focusing on two things that I think are very high on most educators’ lists of what they need more of: TIME and RESPECT. Teachers simply do not have the time they need within their contracted workdays to accomplish all that is asked of them. This means that anytime a new initiative is being considered, we must inspect how it will impact the precious little prep time that our teachers already have, and not add more to their already overflowing plates. Teachers also desire respect and a belief that they are professionals who can be trusted to do their jobs well. When teacher voices are silenced, it is a sign of disrespect. When teacher choices are questioned and scrutinized, it is a sign of distrust and diminishes teachers’ expertise in their profession. If we can show our teachers more respect, honor their time, and make them feel supported, it will go a long way to alleviating at least some burnout that they are inevitably feeling.

There is a constant public battle between city government, the school board, and concerned citizens. It seems that all are “dug in” with their positions, eager to “defeat” the other to win their own agenda. What would you specifically propose to bring all groups to the table to solve issues rather than fight about them? Policy changes and revisions can certainly be part of your answer.

This is a fantastic question and a difficult challenge to overcome. I think the answer begins with all parties involved taking a step back and being willing to approach situations from a place of curiosity and not a place of judgement. When someone who is “dug in” so to speak approaches an issue with judgement, the other side feels the need to immediately go on the defensive, and we find ourselves in a situation where people feel that there needs to be a “winner.” When in reality, no one is winning in these situations, and the ones who feel the most defeated end up being our students and educators. Everyone needs to commit to asking thoughtful questions as opposed to making accusational statements. As far as policy is concerned, maybe this means having a stated policy that citizens must pose their comments and concerns in the form of a question at Board of Education meetings to encourage curiosity over judgement. I also think that the Board of Estimation and Taxation should be present at Board of Education and Common Council joint finance meetings as they are the ones who have the final say on budget-related issues. And I think that a reminder is necessary before beginning budget conversations that egos must be left at the door. We all need to remember that this is about our NPS students and providing them with the resources they need to have the best and most equitable education we can offer.

Information compiled by Bob Giolitto, a volunteer.