Quantcast

Board of Education reviews 2025-26 calendar; announces college fair for May 1

By


A draft of the 2025-2026 school calendar, the announcement of a new health center, and the appointment of a vice principal at Ponus Ridge STEAM Academy were all front and center at the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.

The 2025-2026 school year will start on August 25, 2025, and end on June 16, 2026. The proposed spring break dates are April 6-10, in alignment with other districts. Additionally, all early dismissals will be 2 hours before regular dismissal times. The calendar will be finalized at the BOE’s next meeting on May 21.

Tuesday’s meeting was held at The Family Center at 1 Park Street, the site of a new Health and Wellness Center slated to open in July 2024. The center will extend free medical and behavioral care services to both students and families within the community, making them more accessible
and inclusive than current centers located within the schools.

In other business, the board:

  • By unanimous vote appointed Colleen Brosnan as Vice Principal at Ponus Ridge. She has worked as a coordinator at the school since August 2022.
  • Approved $947,000 in budget transfers.
  • Announced the 38th annual district-wide College Fair will be held on May 1, 2024, in the Norwalk High School Cafeteria from 5:00–7:30 pm. Representatives from approximately 80 colleges are expected to attend.

Recommended

Norwalk High annual spring musical kicks off tomorrow at 7 p.m.
Norwalk High annual spring musical kicks off tomorrow at 7 p.m.
Norwalk High School Celebrity Dinner honors Calvin Murphy and championship basketball team
Norwalk High School Celebrity Dinner honors Calvin Murphy and championship basketball team
Exploring summer adventures: A guide to Norwalk and surrounding towns’ 2024 camps
Exploring summer adventures: A guide to Norwalk and surrounding towns’ 2024 camps

Comments

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

Historic Hyatt house, illegally razed, replaced by $1.4 million home

Norwalk officials explain steps to residential parking passes 

Century-old time capsule found at former YMCA; contents donated to Norwalk museum

 Plans for new hotel spark debate over historic preservation—or stifling competition 

Inspection finds overloaded power strip caused charging station fire in SoNo mall

Recent Comments