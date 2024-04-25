Board of Education reviews 2025-26 calendar; announces college fair for May 1

A draft of the 2025-2026 school calendar, the announcement of a new health center, and the appointment of a vice principal at Ponus Ridge STEAM Academy were all front and center at the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.

The 2025-2026 school year will start on August 25, 2025, and end on June 16, 2026. The proposed spring break dates are April 6-10, in alignment with other districts. Additionally, all early dismissals will be 2 hours before regular dismissal times. The calendar will be finalized at the BOE’s next meeting on May 21.

Tuesday’s meeting was held at The Family Center at 1 Park Street, the site of a new Health and Wellness Center slated to open in July 2024. The center will extend free medical and behavioral care services to both students and families within the community, making them more accessible

and inclusive than current centers located within the schools.

In other business, the board: